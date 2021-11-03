LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2021--
ARCET Global announced last week during their North American Customer Centricity Awards (NACCA) ceremony that AuditBoard has been awarded the 2021 Best Measurement in Customer Experience. The NACCA awards recognize excellence in delivering exceptional customer experience, success, and value among top businesses across 26 countries, with honorees selected by an independent panel of global customer success leaders and certified by the Customer Institute.
“On behalf of the entire AuditBoard team, we are honored and humbled to be recognized by industry peers for our passion to continually drive quality and value for our customers,” said Chief Customer Officer Chris Doell. “Providing an exceptional experience for our customers is a core value at AuditBoard, and the positive feedback they’ve given us — along with this award — validate that we are delivering on that promise.”
“We were delighted with the number of companies and industries represented. We also had more companies from more countries involved this year and I would like to say a big 'thank you' to all of those involved. A huge congratulations to all the Winners and Highly Commended companies!” Mark Hamill, CEO of ARCET Global commented.
The NACCA Customer Experience Award is the latest industry recognition for AuditBoard. In October the company received a CISO Choice Award for CrossComply, its best-in-class information security compliance and IT risk solution. AuditBoard is top-rated on Gartner Peer Insights and G2.com and was recently named a Market Leader in the G2 Grid Reports for the 8th consecutive quarter. In addition, over 1,200 organizations now leverage the power of AuditBoard’s platform to elevate their risk teams, including 6 of the Fortune 10 and now more than 30% of the Fortune 500. AuditBoard’s strong revenue growth has also secured it a spot among the top 100 fastest-growing technology companies in North America for two consecutive years, according to Deloitte.
About AuditBoard
AuditBoard transforms how audit, risk, and compliance professionals manage today’s dynamic risk landscape with a modern, connected platform that engages the front lines, surfaces the risks that matter, and drives better strategic decision-making. More than 30% of the Fortune 500 leverage AuditBoard to move their businesses forward with greater clarity and agility. AuditBoard is top-rated by customers on G2 and Gartner Peer Insights, and was recently ranked as one of the 100 fastest-growing technology companies in North America by Deloitte. To learn more, visit AuditBoard.com.
About ARCET Global
ARCET Global is a hybrid consultancy, helping organisations improve in areas that matter most to sustainable success. We make it easier for organisations to adopt global best practice through customisable services and access to the best expertise and technologies available. We’re motivated by transformational knowledge sharing and celebrating best practice. That’s why we’re the only organisation to manage an international business community fuelled by recognition programs which promote global best practice. This gives our clients a unique opportunity to learn from others and gain a platform to have their ideas recognised.
