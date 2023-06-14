Audubon Engineering Company Names Jeff Gernon as First Chief Commercial Officer

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 14, 2023--
Today, Audubon Engineering Company (Audubon), a leading provider of engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction (EPFC), and technical services, announced the promotion of Jeff Gernon to the position of Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) reporting to Audubon CEO David Robison.
In this position, Jeff will provide strategic direction for all commercial functions to drive business growth initiatives globally. He will play a pivotal role in scaling the company’s broad portfolio of technical capabilities to generate revenue and increase profitability and market share.
Customer-centric focus and strategy alignment for scaled EPFC service offerings
Jeff is a global executive who brings to the CCO position more than 20 years of commercial experience, performance insight, and financial leadership. This CCO appointment will support Audubon’s business expansion across the oil and gas, power and utilities, industrial, and renewable energy markets.
As CCO, Jeff will oversee all commercial activities, with a strong focus on planning and executing global development strategies to connect customers with best-fit solutions. He will collaborate with functional leaders company-wide to align the commercial team with organization growth objectives—driving revenue and profitability across multidisciplinary service offerings. He will be based in Metairie, Louisiana.
“I am delighted to have Jeff serve as Audubon’s first CCO at a critical point in the company’s trajectory,” noted CEO David Robison. “As a highly accomplished leader, he has a reputation for sharp customer focus, versatility, and aptitude for delivering results across diverse business cultures. His comprehensive experience and skilled leadership will be invaluable as we continue growing in both size and capabilities to meet the needs of our customers.”
Jeff remarked: “I am honored to step into the CCO position at this important stage of development. I look forward to working with my colleagues across the organization to shape the full commercial potential of Audubon’s world-class solutions. Expanding our offerings and enhancing our performance will enable us to serve our clients in new and impactful ways.”
Accomplished career in engineering, project management, and business performance
Most recently as a senior vice president, Jeff led Audubon’s offshore and downstream businesses, as well as the company’s high-value engineering center in Bogotá, Colombia. In leadership roles over his career, Jeff has held responsibility for strategy planning and implementation, budgeting and forecasting, fiscal performance, and quality control. His engineering project experience includes many offshore platforms, plant expansions, and production facilities. Jeff is a registered Professional Engineer; he earned a Master of Science from the University of New Orleans and a Bachelor of Science from Louisiana State University, both in Civil Engineering.
About Audubon Engineering Company
Founded in 1997, Audubon Engineering Company is a leading provider of integrated engineering, construction, procurement, fabrication, and technical services. Serving the energy, power, utility, industrial, and infrastructure sectors, our end-to-end life-cycle solutions solve our clients' biggest challenges. Leveraging technology, ingenuity, and experience, we deliver outstanding project outcomes for a better tomorrow. For more information, visit auduboncompanies.com.
