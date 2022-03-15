CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 15, 2022--
Aura Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: AURA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a novel class of virus-like drug conjugate (VDC) therapies for multiple oncology indications, today announced it will host a virtual Investor Day on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Aura Bioscience’s executive management team will be joined by two distinguished ocular oncology thought leaders:
- Carol Shields, MD, Chief of the Ocular Oncology Service at Wills Eye Hospital and Professor of Ophthalmology at Thomas Jefferson University (Philadelphia, PA)
- Hans Grossniklaus, MD, MBA, Senior Professor of Ophthalmology and Founding Director of the Ocular Oncology and Pathology Service at Emory University (Atlanta, GA)
The program will include an overview of choroidal melanoma (CM), AU-011’s novel mechanism of action, and a summary of the clinical data on AU-011 in CM to date, followed by a moderated Q&A with Drs. Shields and Grossniklaus. The Company plans to select the route of administration and treatment regimen for AU-011 in CM and initiate the pivotal program in the second half of 2022.
A live video webcast will be available in the Investor section of the Company's website at https://ir.aurabiosciences.com/events-and-presentations. A webcast replay will also be available on the corporate website at the conclusion of the call.
About Aura Biosciences
Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AURA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing virus-like drug conjugates (VDCs), a novel class of therapies, for the treatment of multiple oncology indications. Aura’s lead VDC candidate, AU-011 (belzupacap sarotalocan), consists of a virus-like particle conjugated with an anti-cancer agent. AU-011 selectively targets and destroys cancer cells and activates the immune system with the potential to create long-lasting anti-tumor immunity. AU-011 is currently in development for ocular cancers, with an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating first-line treatment of choroidal melanoma, a vision- and life-threatening form of eye cancer where standard of care with radiotherapy leaves patients with severe comorbidities, including major vision loss. Aura plans to develop AU-011 across its ocular oncology franchise including for the treatment of patients with choroidal metastases. In addition, leveraging Aura’s technology platform, Aura is developing AU-011 more broadly across multiple cancers, starting with a planned Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Aura is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
