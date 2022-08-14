Aura Network Schedules Its Mainnet Launch for October

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 14, 2022--
Aura Network on August 13th announced that it plans to launch ‘Xstaxy’ Mainnet on October 1st.
To solve the challenges of NFTs currently seen within the crypto space and web3, Aura Network announces the release of its Mainnet focused on optimizing NFT use cases. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Aura Network is a Cosmos-based chain with a comprehensive ecosystem built to optimize NFTs use cases across additional and existing industries.
With this announcement, Aura Network enhanced the commitment of the development team to the key milestones. “We are one step forward to achieve our vision: To build the NFT ecosystem of the future, starting as the best user experience chain of Cosmos. One of our most important missions is to drive the mainstream users from the traditional market to the industry of NFTs by optimizing NFT use cases and utilities toward the simplest way,” Giang Tran - Founder & CEO at Aura Network.
As of April, Aura Network released its 2 testnets ‘Serenity’ and ‘Halo’ as an experimental environment for early adopters to experience the first features. The project is currently testing out its ‘ Euphoria’ staging network with selected 55 validators to evaluate the security and decentralization aspects. This move is set to prepare for the official launch of Mainnet in October.
“We need a superior settlement layer solution to accommodate the expected increasing usage and demand in the future. Aura Network is a perfect match to accelerate global NFT adoption by offering a reliable, blazing fast, scalable, cheap, and NFT-centric layer-1.” - Coin98 Ventures shared.
At certain phases, Aura Network focuses on ensuring that the main and basic dApps are implemented and seamlessly functional during its release, with continuous improvements for best user experience through those dApps, including AuraScan, PyxisSafe and Aura HUB.
One of the most definite advantages of any chain is the ability to support an ecosystem of open contributors to BUIDL. The “amazing network effects” take place when the more dApps a chain can have, the more users and builders it can interact with. Aura Network is built using the world’s most popular framework for building blockchain applications - Cosmos SDK. It is widely known to give developers full open-source flexibility and simplicity to build a complete Cosmos SDK application in just a few hours.
Besides, Aura Network unlocked the first use case with Artaverse in May. Through its partnership with VnExpress, one of the most popular websites in Vietnam recorded by Alexa, it produced a musical event to capture the performance of top-tier singers, then turned it into NFTs to distribute to fans and collectors. These NFTs can be seen as high-quality video clips that are unique, licensed and will never be published in any other form online, ensuring both exclusivity and rarity.
Aura Network continues to BUIDL various NFT use cases related to both SocialFi and GameFi by 2022, thus allowing Aura to advance one step forward to be the main chain that helps develop and nurture the NFT ecosystem of the future.
About Aura Network
Aura Network is a scalable, agile and effortless Layer-1 blockchain with a comprehensive ecosystem built to accelerate global NFTs adoption. Aura Network focuses on solving the problem of adopting NFTs and blockchain technology in general, which is currently a highly complex process.
