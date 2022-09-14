PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2022--
Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) will host an Analyst & Investor Day on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at its autonomous trucking terminal in Dallas. The company will provide a deep dive into its Aurora Horizon roadmap to launch. Keynote presentations by Aurora executives are scheduled to begin at 9:45 a.m. EDT and are expected to conclude by 11:45 a.m EDT.
Due to limited capacity, in-person attendance is by invitation only. The presentations will be webcast on Aurora’s investor relations website at ir.aurora.tech. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the live presentations.
About Aurora
Aurora (Nasdaq: AUR) is delivering the benefits of self-driving technology safely, quickly, and broadly to make transportation safer, increasingly accessible, and more reliable and efficient than ever before. The Aurora Driver is a self-driving system designed to operate multiple vehicle types, from freight-hauling semi-trucks to ride-hailing passenger vehicles, and underpins Aurora Horizon and Aurora Connect, its driver-as-a-service products for trucking and ride-hailing. Aurora is partnered with industry leaders across the transportation ecosystem, including Toyota, FedEx, Volvo Trucks, PACCAR, Uber, Uber Freight, U.S. Xpress, Werner, Covenant, and Schneider. To learn more, visit www.aurora.tech.
