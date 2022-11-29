SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022--
From today, Turo, the world’s largest peer-to-peer car sharing marketplace, is officially open for business in Australia - just in time for the busy holiday travel season. The platform offers hundreds of vehicles, including luxury rides from Tesla, Porsche and Range Rover, to popular cars from Toyota, Volkswagen and Hyundai. Aussies and tourists can book from a vibrant community of trusted hosts, across all of Australia’s major cities.
Turo offers an extraordinary selection of vehicles from over 1,400 makes and models globally, so guests can now choose a car tailored for any occasion. With domestic travel booming, Aussies are no strangers to the rental car shortage. Turo is here to bridge the gap by expanding options for travel, commutes, test drives, and more.
“As Australians battle with inflated rental car prices and limited fleet availability, we’re excited to provide travellers with a unique selection of cars across an unrivalled network of pickup and dropoff locations,” said Andre Haddad, CEO and All-Star Host at Turo. “Bringing Turo down under will offer Aussie entrepreneurs the opportunity to take the wheel of their futures and build thriving car sharing businesses during the holiday season and beyond.”
“Turo’s top global network of hosts across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, have earned an average of AU$19,112 1 per year by listing their vehicles on the platform,” said Tim Rossanis, Managing Director at Turo Australia. “Our mission is to put the 20 million 2 registered cars in Australia to better use. After three long years of the pandemic and La Niña, we're all looking forward to a great Aussie summer. There’s really no better time than now to kick start a business on Turo. ”
To celebrate Turo’s arrival into Australia, the company will host a launch party on November 30, where hosts get the chance to hear from Australia MD Tim Rossanis, Power Host Anwar Ali who has completed over 10,000 Turo trips, and CEO Andre Haddad, one of our longest-standing hosts, on how to run a successful business on the platform.
Throughout the past 10 years, Turo has evolved from pioneering peer-to-peer car sharing to becoming the world’s largest car sharing marketplace, spanning over 9,500 cities, with over 125,000 active hosts and 250,000 active vehicles on the platform as of June 30, 2022. After acquiring leading peer-to-peer car sharing marketplace in France OuiCar and launching Australia in 2022, Turo is now available in four international markets worldwide.
Guests looking to book a vehicle can sign up by visiting www.turo.com/australia today.
About Turo
Turo is the world’s largest car sharing marketplace where guests can book any car they want, wherever they want it, from a vibrant community of trusted hosts. Whether they’re flying in from afar or looking for a car down the street, searching for a rugged truck or something smooth and swanky for a once-in-a-lifetime event, guests can take the wheel of the perfect car for any occasion, while hosts can take the wheel of their futures by sharing their underutilised personal vehicles or building an accessible, flexible, and scalable car sharing business from the ground up. Turo is home to a supportive and collaborative community that shares thousands of vehicles across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Australia.
To learn more about Turo, please visit www.turo.com.
1 Calculated using the average monthly performance of the top 50% of global Turo hosts (based on their monthly earnings) in the last 12 months ending 30 June, 2022 multiplied by 12. Original figures in USD; converted using 1 October, 2022 exchange rate of (1 USD = 1.56276 AUD). Earnings not reduced to reflect other costs of vehicle ownership such as maintenance and insurance. Figures are rounded down to the nearest dollar.
2 According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics
