Auctane, the leader in shipping and fulfillment software solutions that operates trusted brands such as ShipStation, Stamps.com, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipWorks, Metapack, and Endicia, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by the Austin American-Statesman. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are deemed critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, and connection.
“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”
Auctane’s employees are united by a passion to help sellers – wherever they are, and however they operate – fulfill the promises they make to customers. To work toward this mission, Auctane encourages employees to embody its principal core values. These include working with great people who are respectful of diverse ideas and backgrounds, and being direct and authentic by having genuine empathy for fellow team members, partners, and customers.
To maintain its status as an Austin-area employer of choice, Auctane strives to continuously improve its benefits for employees. For example, Auctane has maintained its flexibility with hybrid working while investing in the in-office experience. In addition to its flexible time-off policy, Auctane also provides catered lunches for both in-office and remote employees, spirit days for employees to showcase their favorite Auctane gear, live Bingo games, and rooftop yoga to foster fun employee connections. Auctane recognizes team wins with culture awards led by employee nominations. Its culture has an acute focus on employee growth, offering benefits like education reimbursement, a charitable donation matching program, and volunteer days.
“At Auctane, we’re committed to solving complex shipping and logistics problems for our customers. To support that mission, we aim to build and maintain a top-notch employee experience,” said Catherine Duke, Global Vice President of People at Auctane. “The Top Workplaces recognition is a testament to the growing investment we make in our employees’ development and well-being. We’re honored to be included on this prestigious list year after year.”
This recognition marks Auctane’s third appearance on the Austin American-Statesman’s Top Workplaces list after previously earning spots on the 2021 and 2020 lists. Auctane’s subsidiary brand, ShipStation, made the list in 2017 and 2018.
About Auctane
Navigating the complex landscape of global shipping and logistics presents new challenges for startups and fast-growing brands every day. At Auctane, we serve and champion these businesses in everything we do. We are a team of shipping and software experts with a passion for helping merchants move their ideas, dreams, and innovations around the globe. Our software solutions power billions of shipments every year and enable businesses to manage complex logistic channels with ease, optimizing their time, energy, and resources. Auctane brands include ShipStation, Stamps.com, Packlink, ShippingEasy, ShipWorks, ShipEngine, Endicia, Shipsi, GlobalPost, and Metapack, with offices located globally in El Segundo, Austin, London, Madrid, Sunnyvale, Zielona Gora, and Atlanta. For more information, please visit https://auctane.com/.
