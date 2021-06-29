Portland Timbers (4-5-1) vs. Austin FC (2-5-4)
Austin; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Austin FC +119, Portland +221, Draw +241; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Austin FC faces the Portland Timbers in non-conference action.
Austin FC takes the field for the twelfth game in franchise history. Austin FC has has been outscored 11-6 through its first 11 games of MLS play.
The Timbers put together an 11-6-6 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 5-2-4 in road matches. Portland scored 55 goals last season, averaging 2.4 per game.
The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Austin FC: Danny Hoesen (injured), Ulises Segura (injured), Aaron Schoenfeld (injured), Ben Sweat (injured).
Portland: Jeff Attinella (injured), Andy Polo (injured), Jaroslaw Niezgoda (injured), Ismaila Jome (injured), Cristhian Paredes (injured), Yimmi Chara, Dairon Asprilla (injured).
———
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.