Austin FC (4-8-4) vs. FC Dallas (4-7-6)
Frisco, Texas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Austin FC takes on FC Dallas after Tomas Pochettino registered two goals against Houston.
FC Dallas finished 9-6-7 overall and 7-1-4 at home in the 2020 season. FC Dallas averaged 1.3 goals on 4.5 shots on goal per game a season ago.
Austin FC takes the field for the seventeenth game in franchise history. Austin FC has has been outscored 18-13 through its first 16 games of MLS play.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Dallas: Beni Redzic (injured), Justin Che (injured).
Austin FC: McKinze Gaines (injured), Danny Hoesen (injured), Ulises Segura (injured), Aaron Schoenfeld (injured), Ben Sweat (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.