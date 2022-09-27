GEORGETOWN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022--
AustinPx, Pharmaceutics and Manufacturing, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced the appointment of Elizabeth Hickman as Chief Business Officer (CBO). In this role, Ms. Hickman will be responsible for the Company’s CDMO business operations and strategy, including building capabilities and a team to deliver high-value solutions for pharmaceutical customers.
Ms. Hickman is an accomplished business leader with over 15 years of experience with small and multi-billion-dollar CDMOs. Over her career, she has held business development and market strategy positions of increasing responsibility, most recently at West Pharmaceutical Services as Senior Director of Strategic Marketing, Services and Solutions where she was responsible for market expansion of the company’s contract development, testing and manufacturing services. Prior to joining West, Ms. Hickman led sales and marketing at Pharmatek Laboratories, where she helped grow the company’s services and revenues resulting in its successful acquisition by Catalent Pharma Solutions. Following Pharmatek’s acquisition, she continued to excel in market strategy and business development leadership roles with Catalent’s oral drug development business unit. Ms. Hickman has a BA in Microbiology from the University of Texas, Austin and an MBA from San Diego State University.
"Elizabeth brings a sharp skillset and a wealth of CDMO experience to AustinPx," said Tim Scott, President and CEO for AustinPx. "She has a strong history of growing CDMOs as both a strategist and a team-builder. Elizabeth is unique in her ability to foster and create a culture that excels at providing client-centric services, and that is why she is such a tremendous asset for AustinPx. We are very fortunate to have her."
As CBO at AustinPx, Ms. Hickman will focus on the strategic buildout of agile, best in class operations, systems, and teams. She will be responsible for all market strategy and communications, business development, project management, systems optimization, and data-driven processes that drive growth.
"I am excited to be a part of AustinPx and join its impressive team of formulation and manufacturing scientists and operations staff. They are a true scientific powerhouse for our clients," said Elizabeth Hickman. “My goal is to build on the Company’s strong foundation to develop a client-centric CDMO that consistently delivers exceptional service from initial engagement to product shipment. Ultimately, my passion is for the patients of our clients – if we can help get their drug candidates to the clinic faster, with better formulations and dosage forms, we can in turn impact more patients around the world."
About AustinPx
AustinPx, Pharmaceutics and Manufacturing is a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) providing analytical and formulation development services and cGMP manufacturing for small molecule drugs. We specialize in phase-appropriate development strategies, speed to clinic and market strategies, and bioavailability enhancement of poorly soluble molecules - including our next generation amorphous dispersion platform, KinetiSol® Technology. For more information, www.AustinPx.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005933/en/
CONTACT: Jake Grohman
Corporate Communication
512-948-3192
KEYWORD: TEXAS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BIOTECHNOLOGY PHARMACEUTICAL HEALTH
SOURCE: AustinPx
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 09/27/2022 12:03 PM/DISC: 09/27/2022 12:03 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005933/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.