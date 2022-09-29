DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022--
The "Australia Regenerative Medicine Market, By Type, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Australia regenerative medicine market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2027. The market growth can be attributed to the expanding healthcare infrastructure and increasing evolution in the pharmaceutical sector to design advanced drugs. Besides, increasing research & development activities to advance pharmaceutical products and find curative therapies for unknown diseases are contributing to the growth of Australia regenerative medicine market.
Regenerative medicines aid the replacement, engineering, or regeneration of human or animal cells. The drugs aid in the restoration of normal cell function. Regenerative medicines stimulate the body's repair system to heal irreparable tissues and organs to restore functions. Regenerative medicine has the potential to be used for the artificial generation of tissues and organs in the laboratory, which can then be safely implanted if the body is unable to heal under certain conditions. Cell therapy, immunomodulation therapy, and tissue engineering are examples of biomedical techniques and clinical therapies used in regenerative medicine.
Regenerative medicines are advanced pharmaceuticals undergoing continuous research and product development to provide better healthcare and patient care services. Biomedical methods such as cell therapy, immunomodulation therapy, and tissue engineering are becoming more common as medicine advances, fueling the growth of the Australia regenerative medicine market over the next five years.
Furthermore, increased investment in these biomedical procedures and research will help the Australia regenerative medicine market grow over the next five years. Australia Department of Industry, Innovation, and Science has provided a USD60 million grant through the CTM CRC to develop integrated, cost-effective, and accessible cell therapies that have further revolutionized regenerative medicine.
The rise in chronic neurological diseases and cancers that necessitate advanced medical treatment is anticipated fuel the growth of the Australia regenerative medicine market over the next five years. Regenerative medicine is being used to treat Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, cardiovascular disorders (CVDs), osteoporosis, and spinal cord injuries, fueling the market growth. Furthermore, the country's growing geriatric population, which is prone to diseases such as musculoskeletal, oncological, dermatological, and cardiological disorders, is aiding Australia's regenerative medicine market's growth over the next five years.
The Australia regenerative medicine market is segmented by type, application, end user, competitional landscape, and regional distribution. Based on type, the market is further divided into cell therapy, gene modification, tissue engineering, and others. The cell therapy segment is anticipated to hold the largest share in the Australia regenerative medicine market, owing to rising demand and dependability over cell therapy in the biomedical processes.
Report Scope:
In this report, Australia regenerative medicine market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
Australia Regenerative Medicine Market, By Type:
- Cell Therapy
- Gene Modification
- Tissue Engineering
- Others
Australia Regenerative Medicine Market, By Application:
- Bone Graft Substitutes
- Osteoarticular Diseases
- Dermatology
- Cardiovascular Diseases
- Others
Australia Regenerative Medicine Market, By End User:
- Academic
- Commercial
Australia Regenerative Medicine Market, By Region:
- Northern Territory Region
- New South Wales Region
- Victoria Region
- Western Australia Region
- Queensland Region
- Tasmania Region
- South Australia Region
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Impact of COVID-19 on Australia Regenerative Medicine Market
4. Executive Summary
5. Voice of Customer
6. Australia Regenerative Medicine Market Outlook
7. Australia Cell Therapy Market Outlook
8. Australia Gene Modification Market Outlook
9. Australia Tissue Engineering Market Outlook
10. Market Dynamics
11. Market Trends & Developments
12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
13. Australia Economic Profile
14. Competitive Landscape
15. Strategic Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
- Cell Therapies Pty Ltd.
- Hudson Institute
- Orthocell Ltd.
- Q-Gen Cell Therapeutics
- Westmead Viral Vector Facility
- Sydney Cell & Gene Therapies
- Auspep Holdings Ltd.
- Luina Bio Pty Ltd.
