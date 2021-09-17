DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 17, 2021--
The "Australia Telecoms Industry Report - 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides analyses of revenue and market forecasts as well as statistics of the Australian telecoms industry including market sizing, 5-year forecasts, market insights, key telecom trends, 5G, digital infrastructure and also features the following:
- Overall Telecommunications Market by Major Operators
- Telco Operators Profile, Revenue and EBITDA Mix
- Mobile Subscribers & Revenue Market Overview and Forecasts
- Spectrum Holdings
- IoT Market Overview
- Broadband Subscribers & Revenue Market Overview and Forecasts
- Digital Infrastructure (Fibre, Telecom Towers, Data Centres, Submarine Cables)
- Telecom Tower Market Analysis and Forecast
- Thematics/Opportunities relating to 5G, M&A and e-Commerce
- Telco M&A Transaction Database
Key Report Benefits:
- Benefit from the latest market opportunities
- Understand the threats to your operations and investments and protect your company against future risks
- Gain insight on emerging trends that could support, strengthen or disrupt your activities in the market
- Get a full view of the competitive landscape to assess your market position.
- Forecasts as a key input for successful budgeting and strategic business planning in the telecoms market
- Target business opportunities and risks in the telecoms sector through our reviews of latest industry trends, regulatory changes and major deals, projects and investments
- Assess the activities, strategy and market position of your competitors, partners and clients via our Operators Profiles
The Australia Telecoms Market Industry Report, 2021-2026 includes an overview of the Australian market dynamics, market sizing, market forecasts, analysis, insights and key trends
Companies Mentioned
- AGL
- Aussie Broadband
- Exetel
- Foxtel
- NBN
- Optus
- Superloop
- Telstra
- TPG
- Uniti Group
- Vodafone
- Vocus
Key Topics Covered:
1 Key Statistics
1.1 Australia's Population
1.2 Australia's Economy
1.3 Australia's GDP
2 COVID-19 Impact
3 Overall Telecommunications Market, 2014-2026
3.1 Market Overview
3.2 Australia's Race to Lead in 5G and Beyond
3.3 Historical Telecommunications Market Revenue, 2014-2020
3.4 Overall Telecommunications Market Forecast, 2019-2026
3.5 Telecommunications Market Capital Expenditure, 2014-2025
4 Telecommunications Operators Profile
4.1 Telstra Profile
4.2 Optus Profile
4.2.1 Optus Revenue and EBITDA Mix
4.3 TPG Telecom Group Profile
4.4 Vocus Profile
4.5 Superloop
4.6 Uniti Profile
4.7 Other Players Profile
5 Australia Mobile market
5.1 Australia Mobile Subscribers Historical and Forecast, 2014-2026
5.2 Australia Mobile Revenue Historical and Forecast, 2014-2026
5.3 Mobile Coverage
5.4 Spectrum Holdings
5.5 Mobile Download Data and Pricing Trends
5.6 Mobile Speed Tests
5.7 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO)
5.8 Internet of Things (IoT)
6 Broadband Market
6.1 Fixed Broadband Subscribers Historical, 2014-2021
6.2 Fixed Download Data Trends
6.3 Fixed Broadband Subscribers Forecast, 2019-2026
7 Fixed Telecommunications Infrastructure Investments
7.1 Fixed Digital Infrastructure
7.2 Fixed Broadband Networks Doing the Heavy Lifting
7.3 Submarine Cables
8 Australia Telecom Towers Infrastructure Landscape
8.1 Australia Telecom Towers Market Analysis, 2020
8.2 Australia Tower Competitive Landscape Comparison
8.3 Australia Telecom Towers & Rooftops Market Forecast
8.4 Telstra InfraCo Towers (Amplitel)
8.5 Optus Profile
8.6 Australia Tower Network (ATN) Profile
8.7 Axicom Profile
8.8 National Broadband Network (NBN) Profile
8.9 BAI Communications Profile
8.10 Telco Infrastructure Comparative
9 Thematics / Opportunities
9.1 Consolidation Opportunities
9.2 Diversification Opportunities
9.3 New Telecoms Operating Model
9.4 5G Developments
10 Telco Transaction Database
