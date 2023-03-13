Autel Expands Its Presence in Asia and Australia Markets With a Complete Line of EV Charging Solutions

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 13, 2023--
Autel, one of the world's leading manufacturers and suppliers of professional diagnostic tools, equipment and accessories in the automotive aftermarket, is stepping up its expansion into the Asia and Australian markets with a full range of new energy vehicles charging solutions for both residential and commercial use. The move is part of Autel's strategy to expand its presence and provide comprehensive solutions to meet the needs of customers in different regions.
To expand its Asia-Pacific presence, Autel has partnered with ChargeSini EV Charging, a leading smart EV charging supplier in Malaysia, to provide charging solutions for electric vehicles as well as related infrastructure services. In Australia, Autel has formed a strategic partnership with Connect Source, which will enable Autel to leverage Connect Source’s local expertise and distribution channels to better serve customers in the Australian market. Autel has also teamed up with EVCharge Evolution, a leading EV charger distributor in Thailand, to combine Autel's expertise in EV charging technology with EVCharge Evolution's proficiency to provide high-quality EV charging solutions for customers in Thailand.
“Autel is committed to providing comprehensive solutions for EV charging to meet the needs of customers in more regions worldwide. Our expansion into the Asia-Pacific markets is a strategic move to better serve our customers and strengthen Autel’s position as a leader in smart EV charging solutions,” said Henry He, the director of Autel APAC and Australia.
Over the years, Autel has been committed to becoming a leader in the new energy automotive aftermarket service industry. The company has been investing heavily in the R&D of automotive diagnostic solutions, and has established a comprehensive system covering software, hardware, and testing. Autel's new energy products include MaxiCharger AC Compact, MaxiCharger AC Wallbox, MaxiCharger DC Compact, MaxiCharger DC Fast, and MaxiChargerDC HiPower, catering to all scenarios such as residential, apartments, convenience stores, gas stations, and offices.
At present, Autel's products and services have reached more than 70 countries and regions. Meanwhile, an integrated global marketing network is taking shape through partnerships with local distributors. The company has established cooperative relations with the four major auto parts retailers such as Advance Auto Parts and Genuine Parts, as well as wholesalers in the North American auto aftermarket such as Medco Tool and Integrated Supply Network.
This month, Autel showcased its solutions at various automotive shows in the Asia-Pacific Region, including the International Auto Aftermarket EXPO Japan and Fully Charged LIVE Australia, and will attend EV Trend Korea 2023 and the Agenda Asia EV Leadership Summit + Asia EV Tech Show in Indonesia later this month.
