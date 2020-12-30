MALDEN, Mass. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in Malden.
Officers responding to a report of a shooting just after 7 p.m. Tuesday found the victim on Bowdoin Street, according to a statement from Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Malden police Chief Kevin Molis.
He was identified Wednesday as Jaden Britto-White, a city resident.
The teen was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The preliminary investigation suggests that Britto-White was standing outside of his apartment building when two men approached him and shot him, authorities said.
No arrests have been announced.
No other details were immediately made public.