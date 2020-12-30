MALDEN, Mass. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in Malden.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting just after 7 p.m. Tuesday found the victim on Bowdoin Street, according to a statement from Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Malden police Chief Kevin Molis.

He was identified Wednesday as Jaden Britto-White, a city resident.

The teen was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The preliminary investigation suggests that Britto-White was standing outside of his apartment building when two men approached him and shot him, authorities said.

No arrests have been announced.

No other details were immediately made public.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Tags

Locations

Trending Video

Recommended for you