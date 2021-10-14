LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a fatal late night shooting in Lowell, according to a statement Thursday from the Middlesex district attorney’s office.
Lowell officers responding to a 911 call about gunfire at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday found the victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, authorities said. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The victim's name was not released pending notification of family, but the DA's office said he was 20 years old.
The investigation is ongoing and no arrests were announced.