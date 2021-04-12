KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities: One person dead, officer wounded in shooting confrontation at a Tennessee high school.
AP
Authorities: One person dead, officer wounded in shooting confrontation at a Tennessee high school
-
- Updated
Tags
Locations
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Methuen - Irving David Corn, 90, of Methuen, formerly of Lawrence, died at the Nevins Nursing Center on Sunday morning. Born in Willimantic, Conn., he was graduate of Wilby High School in Waterbury, Conn. Irving was a resident of Lawrence most of his adult life. He was formerly employed at B…