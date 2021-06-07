QUINCY, Mass (AP) — Authorities have released the identity of the 19-year-old man who drowned Sunday off Mound Street Beach in Quincy.
Elissandro Silva of Brockton was playing soccer on the beach and ran after the ball into the water and never came out, police said.
Police were called to the beach at around 2:15 p.m. for a report of a person who had entered the water and didn't resurface.
Multiple agencies responded as well as two civilian divers to help pull the teen from what was described as “murky” water.
Silva was taken to South Shore Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
There were several drownings and near-drownings in the region over the past few days as temperatures soared into the 90s, including a Worcester police officer who died trying to save a teenager.