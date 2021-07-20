BOSTON (AP) — Authorities in Boston on Tuesday said they are reaching out to parents who use a popular child care website and whose children may be victims of a nanny who is now charged with sharing child pornography.
Investigators found that Stephanie Lak, 36, used the website Care.com to find work as a nanny as recently as 2019, according to the Suffolk County district attorney's office. Parents who were in contact with her are being asked to contact the FBI.
Lak, of Boston, was arraigned in April on a charges of possessing and distributing child pornography. The FBI and Boston police began investigating after getting a tip that images of child sex abuse had been shared by an internet user in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood.
The district attorney's office said Lak admitted to sending and receiving about 100 files of child sex abuse material and to having online conversations about child abuse.
A message seeking comment was left with Lak's attorney.
Authorities previously announced that Lak had been active on the website Sittercity.com. They later found that she also used Care.com under the names Stephanie Lak and Stephanie Germaine.
Parents and guardians who believe their children might be victims are being asked to email Lakinvestigation@fbi.gov.
“This individual flew under the radar, gaining the trust of parents in order to gain access to children," Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins said in a statement. “While she is not now charged with physically abusing any of the children she cared for, we continue to investigate whether any of these children were harmed in any way.”