Toyota, the originator of the hybrid electric, continues to leave its mark on the auto industry, not least by offering great pricing and excellent fuel mileage while not sacrificing space and utility. The Prius remains a staple of the fleet, and one that still deserves great admiration.
In 2023, after more than a quarter-century of making the popular hybrid, Toyota has released a fifth-generation Prius with a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder hybrid engine and front-wheel drive.
Our tester, a 2023 Prius Limited in Reservoir Blue, was very appealing. Six model options exist in the Prius fleet, with Limited AWD topping the hybrid sedan option. Our tester came with heated rear seats and a digital rearview mirror. Thirty-three accessory options, including all-weather floor mats and body side moldings, are also available for purchase, but our tester only had the cargo mat in the trunk.
One of the most noticeable improvements in the 2023 Prius is new exterior styling. The new front fascia and windshield design are more stylish, while the rear fascia is more square and nicely apportioned.
Storage space in the trunk is similar to that of prior generations, with ample room for luggage or groceries. While the Prius appeals to long distance commuters, the comfort seems to be improved. The center stack is wider than I remember in past generations while maintaining its roominess. The infotainment system is very familiar, similar to that in Lexus models. The 12.3 inch multimedia audio system is easy to use and quick to navigate for users of all ages.
Kudos to Toyota for delivering another great Prius with a new level of hybrid technology and style to the market. It has nice appeal and the same great efficiency while maintaining a great price point.
2023 Toyota Prius Limited
MSRP: $34,465
MPG: 52 city / 52 highway / 52.7 as tested
As Tested: $37,494
