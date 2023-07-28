For Hyundai's newest battery electric vehicle, the 2023 Ioniq 6, designers did something unthinkable: They sought inspiration from 1930s Art Deco streamliners. Honing in on two cars most car buyers have never seen, the 1934-39 Stout Scarab and the 1938 Phantom Corsair, they have produced a swoopy teardrop of a sedan with the hard edges of a harbor seal.
In fact, the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 looks nothing like the like the Ioniq 5, which resembles a postmodern hot hatch. But the Ioniq 6’s streamlined silhouette allows and cab-forward design provides for a spacious cabin with a generous 39.2 inches of rear legroom. So it’s no exercise in nostalgia, but rather a contemporary design that’s informed by the past, but not ruled by it.
The proof is inside, where savvy designers have unleashed a symphony of texture and contemporary design. It’s hard not to be impressed, regardless of where your eyes fall. Consider the steering wheel hub, where you’d expect to see the Hyundai logo. Instead, you’ll find four dots, Morse Code for the letter H. And the dots are functional, lighting up in different colors to notify drivers of different conditions. Or gaze at the flat center console that provides a place to lay your smartphone; the space underneath it is a great place to stash a purse or man bag. Even the door panels are interesting, with a rippled texture that transforms into something wickedly cool at night when hit by the car’s ambient lighting. It changes color as the car’s speed changes.
On the instrument panel reside two 12.3-inch screens, one the instrument cluster, the other the infotainment touchscreen behind a single sheet of glass. This is contemporary car design at its finest.
The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 lineup starts with the $41,600 rear-wheel-drive SE Standard Range model, with a 53-kWh battery, 149 horsepower, 258 pound-feet of torque, a 240-mile range, and a 0-60 time of nearly 9 seconds. Stepping up to the rear-wheel-drive SE brings with it a larger 77-kWh battery, 225 horsepower, while torque remains unchanged. But its range grows to 361 miles. Of course, that’s with 18-inch wheels. Opt for the rear-wheel-drive SEL or Limited and their stickier 20-inch wheels, and range declines to 305 miles.
But say you want all-wheel drive? Then you get a front motor as well as a rear one, endowing the Hyundai Ioniq 6 with 320 horsepower and 446 pound-feet of torque, enough to launch this lovely lozenge to 60 mph in about five seconds. Range on the all-wheel drive SE is 316 miles with 18-inch wheels, while SEL and Limited models will run 270 miles with their 20-inch wheels. Our all-wheel drive Limited test car, $57,429 as tested, was shod with 20-inch Pirelli P Zero footwear. Grippy, but the Pirellis rob the car of range.
Recharging is quick by contemporary standards, as the Ioniq 6 can handle up to 800 volts, allowing for a maximum recharge rate of 350 kW. That translates into a 10-80% recharge time of 18 minutes, or 65 miles of range in 5 minutes. Using a 240-volt outlet at home takes a bit longer, more than seven hours, but that’s a full recharge.
But no matter many electrons you use up, you’ll find it to be worth it.
Driving a top-of-the-line all-wheel-drive Ioniq 6 brings it a healthy 446 pound-feet of torque, meaning that you’ll have a mammoth amount of speed and power available in an instant. Its power is aided by agile cornering prowess. Given its fancy footwear, hundreds of pounds of batteries and handling proficiency, it’s little surprise that the Ioniq 6’s ride is very firm. And you’ll find the seats to be well-bolstered, but very firm as well.
And it’s quieter than a college library on Saturday night.
Yet as good as its performance is — and it’s very good indeed — you’ll find cargo space is a meager 11.2 cubic feet in back and a half-cubic foot up front, so pack lightly. Then again, high fashion has its price.
Nonetheless, the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 is rarefied gem of a sedan, a modern take on classic 1930s streamliner that feels cutting edge contemporary thanks to a hefty measure of panache. But look closer and you’ll find exquisite attention to detail, along with quick acceleration, rapid recharging and a spacious cabin.
And it looks like nothing else on the road today. And in age when more than 7-in-10 new vehicles sold today is a pickup truck or SUV, the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 is a refreshing change of pace, and an example of how yesterday’s designs can fuel tomorrow’s electric vehicle promise.
2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6
Base price: $41,400-$56,100
Powertrain: Dual permanent-magnet synchronous motors, 1-speed transmission and all-wheel drive
EPA fuel economy (city/highway): 111/94 mpg-e
Range: 270 miles
Length/Width/Height: 191/74/58.9 inches
Ground clearance: 5.6 inches
Payload: 940 pounds
Cargo capacity: 11.7 cubic feet (combined front and rear)
Towing capacity: Not rated
(Larry Printz is an automotive journalist based in South Florida. Readers may send him email at TheDrivingPrintz@gmail.com.)
