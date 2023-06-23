Last year marked 101 years since Henry Ford shelled out $8 million for newcomer Lincoln, the company named for “Honest Abe.”
Ford’s luxury division over the decades delivered boat-sized Continentals and Mark IVs and presidential limousines built for opulence and comfort. Safety was just an afterthought, though carmakers eventually adopted safety features like rear-view mirrors and electric turn signals. Later, lap belts started a positive new trend.
Well, things ain’t what they used to be. The automotive world has evolved into crossovers, trucks and electrics — even Lincoln’s best-seller in the U.S. is a compact crossover. And it’s laden with safety features one could call sci-fi just a few years ago.
In fact, Lincoln says the 2023 Corsair AWD was the first in the premium-crossover segment to get advanced hands-free and pedal-free driving — up to 80 mph and on mapped highways. First introduced on the Navigator, it’s an upgrade called ActiveGlide 1.2 (they call it BlueCruise over at Ford) and it has an amazing suite of features:
—Lane Change Assist performs a hands-free lane change after tapping the turn signal (it can also suggest a lane change in slower traffic).
— Predictive Speed Assist automatically reduces speed to safely navigate a curve.
— In-Lane Repositioning keeps the vehicle neatly in its lane, shifting away from big trucks in the next lane
— Intersection Assist 2.0 helps avoid pedestrians while turning.
The smallest among Lincoln SUVs, the Corsair shares a platform with the Ford Escape but dresses up nicely with more premium materials. Beyond the new driver-assist technology, the refreshed 2023 Corsair gets an exterior facelift, and upgrades to inside tech and comfort.
It is slotted below the Nautilus but resembles the three-row Aviator with its larger grille and more edgy front fascia. The front-light setup has been redesigned: Jeweled adaptive LED headlights share space with wing-shaped running lights. In the rear, a taillight stretches across the lift back, under block letters spelling out Corsair. Blacked-out exterior pillars and mirrors match a black roof.
Corsair comes in three trims, but the base, called Standard, may become the most popular. It offers a list of options packages typically reserved for higher trim levels. But the next trim up, the Reserve, comes with a huge number of upgrades like 20-inch alloy wheels, hands-free power lift gate, upgraded audio, leather seats and real wood trim. So you’ll need to study what really matters to you and your wallet.
For those thinking hybrid, the top-trim Grand Touring comes exclusively as a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and pairs a 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine with an electric motor and CVT (continuously variable transmission). It’ll cost an extra $10K but can drive solely on electric power for up to 28 miles.
The other trims get a brisk 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine with 250 horsepower and 275 pound-feet of torque. A more powerful 2.3-liter turbo from last year has been dropped from the lineup. The 2-liter is mated to a smooth 8-speed automatic transmission, while drive gears are selected with piano-key buttons on the center console.
Much like the Escape, the Corsair is a smooth performer. It’s nimble around town, disciplined on corners and an adaptive suspension keeps the harsh roads under control. It can run to 60 mph in 6.3 seconds, not bad but short of foes like the Porsche Macan, Lexus NX and Mercedes GLA.
It gets more fun to drive when turning the drive-mode knob to Excite. The name may be overstated but it does increase throttle response, quickens shifts and steering feel, and even tosses in a sportier exhaust sound. Other modes are self-explanatory: Normal, Slippery and Conserve. All can be dialed up with a knob on the center console. While it comes standard as a front-wheel-drive, all-wheel-drive is available.
The EPA says to expect 22 mpg around town, 29 on the highway and a combined figure of 25 mpg.
Inside the cabin, Corsair has added color, comfort and cleaner air. New this year is Eternal Red, described by Lincoln as a “youthful, fresher” color (red is a first for Lincoln). But don’t panic — there’s also a warmer tone known as Smoked Truffle.
Comfort comes from heated/ventilated leather seats enhanced by beautiful stitching. Lincoln’s “Perfect Position” seats, part of an available tech package, offer 24-way adjustments. If you can’t get comfortable here, see a doctor. Also, seat positions can be stored for three drivers, in case a teenager or mother-in-law wants out.
Leg and head room is adequate throughout the five-seat cabin. Rear passengers have access to netted pouches behind the front seats, and the seats fold in 60/40 fashion to boost cargo space to 57.6 cubic feet. Behind the second row is 34 cubes, easily accessed via a hands-free lift gate.
The cleaner air is made possible by Lincoln’s Auto Air Refresh, which monitors and filters the air of dust, smoke, smog and even some pollen. Lincoln says it will refresh the air 1.5 times per minute.
More important are upgrades to Corsair’s technology. The standard center-stack touchscreen grows to 13.2 inches (from 8 inches!) and features the Sync 4 infotainment system. It is simple enough to use and can be controlled from the steering wheel. Software updates can be made over the air and it is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Also standard this year is a programmable 12.3-inch LCD digital gauge display.
Other options include a head-up display, wireless charging pad, panoramic roof and a 14-speaker Revel sound system.
Beyond ActiveGlide, every Corsair comes with Lincoln’s Co-Pilot360, a suite of safety features that now includes standard adaptive cruise control. Other features include forward collision warning with automatic braking, lane-keep assist, blind spot warning, evasive steering assist, intersection collision mitigation on left turns, and automatic braking when in reverse.
OK, you’re still wrapping your head around a compact crossover leading the Lincoln pack? Just remember this: The Corsair is smallish in stature, but it’s still big on Lincoln luxury and futuristic driver-assist features.
2023 Lincoln Corsair AWD
Base Price: $45,375
As tested: $57,500 (Reserve trim: Options include tech package with 24-way leather seats, hands-free lift gate and wireless charging; Luxury package with 14-speaker Revel audio and head-up display; adaptive suspension, panoramic sunroof, heated/ventilated seats front and rear; upgraded safety package with park assist and Intelligent Adaptive Cruise.
What's all the excitement about? Lincoln says Corsair is first in its segment to receive advanced hands-free driver-assist features in its ActiveGlide 1.2 system
Powertrain: Turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine which produces 250 hp and 275 pound-feet of torque; mated to 8-speed automatic
How's the performance? Not a blast to drive but smooth and nimble around town, stable on corners and the open road; 0-60 mph in 6.3 seconds.
Fuel economy: EPA-estimated 22 mpg city, 29 highway, for 25 mpg combined
(Barry Spyker was the automotive columnist for The Miami Herald and editor of its Wheels & Waves section. Readers may send him email at spy2351@yahoo.com.)
©2023 Tribune Content Agency, LLC
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.