As the electric vehicle market continues to evolve, German manufacturers have their hands full trying to beat the competition.
Mercedes Benz has always been a leader in innovation and testing the market with their releases. In Grasso’s Garage this week, Mercedes delivered the EQE500 4Matic. This new release is a head-scratcher in appearance, but it's one heck of a machine on the inside.
The EQE500 has a 252-mile range on a full charge, so it seems to make the most sense as a local upscale cruiser. Most EV owners who plug in every night when they get home will not have an issue with this range.
Comfort, luxury and power all top the charts in the EQE500. Powered with dual permanently synchronous electric motors with 300 kW with 90.6 kWh high voltage batteries, the EQE500 is quick on its feet. Standard features include comfort suspension with selective damping, 10-degree rear axle steering and a new-generation MBUX multimedia system with navigation. Traveling is made easy by active range monitoring and charging station availability alerts through the 12.8-inch central OLED touchscreen portrait display with 12.3-inch instrument cluster.
That’s a lot of tech! The interior has a monster screen, and with Mercedes Benz technology, this one is sure to do it all. The term 4Matic refers to all-wheel drive, which is another great plus on top of all of the techy features.
Mercedes Benz continues to lead the way in design and luxury development, and the EQE500 certainly stands out. The bubble-shape exterior takes some getting used to. Maybe my issue is that the front-end nose design has too much slope; I’m not really sure. But on the inside, the EQE500 is a dream. And if you like the distinctive exterior aesthetics, the EQE500 might just be the EV for you.
2023 Mercedes Benz EQE
MSRP: $88,000
MPGe: 83 city / 82 highway
As Tested: $92,050
