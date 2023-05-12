As Polaris continues to be a leader in the field of sport and utility vehicles, its fleet in 2023 looks stout with an array of off-road options.
In Grasso’s Garage this week, it’s the two-seater General XP 1000 Trailhead Edition. The General, known for its off-road capability and extreme fun, boasts and array of new and exciting features such as a 4,500-pound HD winch with a synthetic rope and sport bumper, RIDE Command GPS navigation, and Rockford Fosgate Stage 3 audio. Also, the LED 11-inch Pro Armor light bar is super useful for night trail riding.
Our 2023 General XP 1000 Trailhead tester, attractive in a blue and orange exterior, was not only grand, but its stature was really accommodating. Easy to get in and out, it had plenty of headroom for all types of users, comfortable seats, a well-positioned console and instrument cluster, and easy to use center infotainment similar to the Slingshot we recently tested on-road.
Our three months with the vehicle included a trip off-road and in a retired rock mine, trail riding in the woods in New York's' Hudson Valley, as well as use around a friend’s farm for a few weeks. The tester was a two-seater, but this model is also available as a four-seater. In tooling around the woods and farm, the General XP 1000"s 30-inch 8-ply tires and Walker Evans Velocity Shocks stood up well. And with up to 600 pounds of capacity in the cargo box, it's easy to grab a cooler and a couple of friends and hit the trails.
General XP 1000 Trailhead Edition
MSRP: $28,399
©2023 the Boston Herald. Visit the Boston Herald at www.bostonherald.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
