No matter what your opinion of Elon Musk, his dogged determination to position Tesla as the leading purveyor of electric vehicles (or EVs) has successfully catapulted the United States back to the top of the automotive world. It has not only awakened Detroit automakers to the road ahead, Tesla’s success – and eventual profitability – has inspired any number of Musk wannabes to follow in his footsteps, spawning such American electric vehicle startups as Rivian and Lucid.
All of a sudden, auto industry pundits no longer marvel at the wonders of German engineering, or the genius of Japanese industrial might. Like them, even China, now the world’s workroom, has one word on their mind: Tesla. And the company’s superiority in EVs is proven by the fact that everyone wants to beat them, including Mercedes-Benz, the company that created and sold the world’s first automobile powered by an internal combustion engine in 1886.
Compounding their EV envy is that the American upstart not only opened a factory in Germany, but now outsells Mercedes-Benz in the company’s homeland, and has become the top-selling luxury brand in the United States, the world’s second-largest car market.
Gott in Himmel!
Mercedes-Benz’s response is its new line of EVs, dubbed EQ. The automaker has already released the EQS sedan and SUV, the S-Class of its EV line. Now comes the 2023 EQE sedan, sitting one notch below them as an E-Class-level EV. It mimics the look of the EQS sedan, wearing the same jellybean look that doesn’t suggest a premium sedan at first glance. Its sleek shape suggests that it’s a hatchback, a feeling reinforced by its taillights, a design that seems lifted from the 1997 Ford Escort. Yet it’s a notchback, wearing an artfully arched greenhouse reminiscent of the 2004 Mercedes-Benz CLS, a landmark sedan that transformed sedan design language. In addition, its proboscis rescues it from plebian status, with a black plastic insert replacing the customary grille. Its dazzling design houses the round Mercedes-Benz emblem at its center, offset by minute three-pointed stars and book-ended by LED lighting. Bravo.
Inside, the cabin inherits much from its S- and E-Class siblings, including its ambient lighting, which can be adjusted to pulse with all of the refinement of a third-world disco. As you’d expect, a large 12.8-inch touchscreen dominates the center of the instrument panel, and features the latest version of Mercedes-Benz’s infotainment software. Far easier to use than older systems, it still can prove frustrating, particularly when doing something simple, like changing the radio station. The tuning buttons aren’t always present, and when they are, they’re miniscule. But there’s no arguing with the Burmester audio system; its sound is superb.
The EQE is offered in EQE 350 trim with or without 4Matic all-wheel drive, and in EQE 500 4Matic trim. All use the same 90.6-kWh battery pack. It powers a single motor on the 350, or dual motors on 4Matic models. Initially, Mercedes-Benz is offering the EQE 350 4Matic, which generates 288 horsepower and 564 pound-feet of torque, enough to whisk the 5,434-pound 4Matic-equipped test car to 60 mph in six seconds. The EQE 500 accomplishes that 0-60 mph run in 4.5 seconds, thanks to its 402 horsepower and 633 pound-feet of torque. The EQE 350 4Matic test car showed a range of 338 miles when delivered, although its charge was at 98%. That’s more than sufficient for most driving chores. Mercedes-Benz says that the EQE can recharged to 80 percent in 32 minutes using a DC Fast Charger, or fully recharge in 9.5 hours using a 240-volt outlet. An official EPA rating is not yet available.
If you’re looking for the longest range, the base vehicle will accomplish that feat, but it’s rear-wheel drive, a non-starter in snowy climes. While 4Matic models provide more traction, they travel fewer miles. On the other hand, if you’re seeking optimal handling, opt for the available rear-axle steering, which adjusts the steering angle up to 10-degrees, lending the EQE the maneuverability of a much smaller vehicle. It also helps when hustling through the twisties.
And if there are a lot of corners where you reside, you’ll find the EQE to be a sportier proposition than its upsized siblings. As with any vehicle employing adaptive air suspension, the EQE handles remarkably well, able to provide a cloud like ride or firmer, dynamic handling at the touch of a button. Handling inspires confidence, as there’s little body roll or undue undulations over bumps — exactly what you’d expect from a German sedan. But as in almost any new vehicle, you won’t get much in the way of road feel either. But at least the steering is accurate and well-weighted. Acceleration is about what you’d expect given this vehicle’s weight and power, but it’s far from the Ludicrous Mode offered by Tesla.
In fact, there’s nothing ludicrous about this car; it’s the consummate Mercedes-Benz EV. There’s a studied serious stateliness to the EQE 350 4Matic’s bearing. It’s not too fast, not too slow. Not too firm, not too soft. It’s elegantly confident, proving to be just right. Consider it the Goldilocks of the EQE lineup.
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE 350 4Matic
Base price: $77,900
Engine: Dual Synchronous Motors
Horsepower/Torque: 288/564 pound-feet
Range: 335 miles (estimated)
Charging time (240-volt): 9.5 hours (10 - 100%)
Performance (0-60 mph): 6 seconds
Length/Width/Height: 196.6/76.2/59.5 inches
Curb weight: 5,434 pounds
(Larry Printz is an automotive journalist based in South Florida. Readers may send him email at TheDrivingPrintz@gmail.com.)
©2022 Tribune Content Agency, LLC
