When the Tesla Model S debuted in 2012, its sensuous, sexy shape instantly banished the acceptability of battery electric vehicles (or BEVs) with oddball, quirky styling. After all, just because the driveline is electric, why should it wear the wardrobe of an automotive social outcast?
Thus, when General Motors released the Chevrolet Bolt BEV in 2017, its ordinary, utilitarian style landed in the market with a resounding thud.
Ford had a better idea: It cut through the clutter by offering up its first BEV with a hefty dose of Mustang style. It followed by with the F-150 Lightning. By endowing these vehicles with iconic style, the company not only cut through the marketing clutter; they also instantly cemented these new BEVs' image.
Volkswagen’s ID.4, its first BEV in the U.S. market, has certainly found its buyers. However, like the Bolt, it’s a five-door hatchback wearing sheet metal that’s pleasant if somewhat generic. Oh, sure, it’s handsome and modern, but where’s the character?
Against this backdrop, VW had been parading around the ID.Buzz, a BEV concept that derives its look from the beloved VW Type 2, aka the Microbus. This vehicle has the playful, modern character that lends the vehicle an instant persona.
And yet, even though they’ve been trotting out the concept like some prize stallion for five years, the vehicle we ultimately get is a generic, modern Volkswagen. For European car aficionados, such style is fine. But they’ll never get the volume needed to cut through the clutter, especially with a name like ID.4. But ID.Buzz? Certainly, it’s better.
But if you want to know what BEV buyers think of the Volkswagen ID.4, look at the numbers. According to industry publication Automotive News, the ID.4 is the 9th most popular BEV sold in the United States during the first three quarters of 2022. In fact, the Bolt outsells it two-to-one, while newcomers like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the Kia EV6 easily outperform it.
So it’s no wonder that corporate parent Volkswagen Group is reviving the Scout brand, which it owns, in the U.S. for their future BEVS. Like the Mustang Mach-E, it cuts through the clutter while giving a stylistic guide that will be instantly recognized and cherished by corn-fed Americans. In the meantime, Volkswagen has introduced a new, more affordable version of the ID.4 as the automaker shifts its production to Volkswagen’s Chattanooga, Tennessee plant.
For the 2023, VW adds a new ID.4 Standard at the bottom of the line-up with a smaller battery than the mid-level S and top-of-the-line S Plus models. A $5,000 Pro trim option is optional on Standard and S models, and standard on S Plus. A single-motor, rear-wheel driveline is standard on all trims, but a dual-motor, all-wheel driveline is available for an added $3,800, but you must opt for the Pro option to get it.
Standard models come with a 62-kWh battery pack, good for 201 horsepower and 229 pound-feet of torque. It will run 209 miles between charges. S or S Plus have a larger battery and thus provide more range, up to 275 miles with rear-wheel drive. Choosing all-wheel drive adds a motor to the front axle brings more power: 295 horsepower and 339 pound-feet of torque, but range drops to 255 miles. Towing is rated at up to 2,700 pounds.
The cabin continues to be pleasantly straightforward and lively yet stark. Despite its small size, the ID.4’s 5.3-inch digital instrument cluster employs simple graphics that are clear, concise and easy to read thanks to their Bauhaus-like minimalism. But the interior displays a unique playfulness that shows Volkswagen at its contrarian best. The one-speed transmission is controlled by a knob that you twist either forward for Drive or backwards for Reverse. But the power window buttons are far more annoying. In a fit of parsimony disguised as hip design, VW provided two buttons for four windows. To control those in the rear, you must first hit a button marked rear, then activate the desired window switch.
Although some taller people will wish for more rear headroom, the Id.4’s roomy cabin still gives space for six-footers in both the front and the back. The cargo hold proves just as voluminous, with 30.3 cubic feet of cargo space, increasing to 64.2 cubic feet with the rear seats stowed.
Lack of character aside, my all-wheel-drive Volkswagen ID.4 test vehicle was still a fairly swift and agile crossover with a 0-60 mph pace of less than six seconds. Cornering revealed its bottom-heavy, stable, planted feel. Body lean was moderate in corners, and the steering responded quickly. And it had the taut suspension you’d expect of a German car.
Regenerative braking, which uses the energy generated during braking to assist recharge the battery, is an option for drivers in addition to standard drive mode. However, even in this mode, the one-pedal drive feel is noticeably less harsh than that of rivals. Similar to how most EVs are more controlled in their aggressive off-the-line friskiness, this one has a smooth driveline experience and a different temperament. And, in a manner that life in general no longer seems to be, it is quite calm.
With a lower price for 2023, the Volkswagen ID.4 is more affordable than ever with prices starting at $37,495 for the ID.4 Standard before any applicable tax credits. But even company officials concede the S model is its most popular. Our Pro S AWD model was quite spendier, at $53,745.
Yes, the ID.4 is good, quite good. The only caveat is that its generic quality is obvious against more colorful competitors, especially those from Hyundai, Kia and Ford.
2023 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro S AWD
Base price: $53,745
Powertrain: Dual permanent magnet synchronous motors
Horsepower/Torque: 295/339 pound-feet
EPA fuel economy: 99 mpg-e combined
Range: 255 miles
Length/Width/Height: 180.5/72.9/64.5 inches
Cargo capacity: 30.3- 64.2 cubic feet
Towing capacity: 2,700 pounds
(Larry Printz is an automotive journalist based in South Florida. Readers may send him email at TheDrivingPrintz@gmail.com.)
©2022 Tribune Content Agency, LLC
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.