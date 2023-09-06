SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 6, 2023--
Autobahn Therapeutics, a biotechnology company leveraging its brain-targeting chemistry platform, validated biology and biomarker-driven strategies to develop restorative treatments for people affected by central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that Kevin Finney, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the Morgan Stanley 21 st Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York on Monday, September 11, 2023, at 12:55 p.m. ET.
About Autobahn Therapeutics
Autobahn Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing a portfolio of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative clinical candidates leveraging its brain-targeting chemistry platform. Autobahn aims to unlock new therapeutic opportunities through precision tuning of CNS exposure, pursuing validated clinical and biologic targets, and guiding development with biomarkers. The company’s pipeline is led by ABX-002, a thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, being developed as a potential adjunctive treatment for people with major depressive disorder (MDD), including those who have had an inadequate response to their antidepressant. Autobahn Therapeutics is based in San Diego. For more information, visit www.autobahntx.com.
