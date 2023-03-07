Autobiography of Healthcare Innovator and Humana Co-Founder David Jones to Be Published in September

The autobiography of Humana co-founder David Jones will be published in September. Entitled “David A. Jones – Always Moving Forward,” it is the story of the young Louisville lawyer who borrowed $1,000 to start a company that became Louisville-based Humana – one of the nation’s largest health insurance companies. The book is being published posthumously. The initial draft was complete just prior to when Jones passed away in September of 2019. The book will be published by Old Stone Press. Book details and reviewer inquiry information can be found by visiting oldstonepress.com.