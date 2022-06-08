DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 8, 2022--
The "Autoinjectors Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global autoinjectors market is expected to grow from $2.04 billion in 2021 to $2.45 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.4%. The market is expected to grow to $5.34 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.5%.
Major players in the autoinjectors market are AbbVie, Mylan, Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen, Becton Dickinson and Company, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical, Merck, Pfizer, and Bayer.
The autoinjectors market consists of sales of auto-injectors by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are designed to help people overcome their fear of using a needle-based medication delivery system on their own. An autoinjector is a device for injecting a single, preset dose of medication into one's own body. It generally consists of a spring-loaded syringe that is activated when the device is pressed firmly against the body.
The main types of autoinjectors are disposable autoinjectors and reusable autoinjectors. The disposable autoinjectors market is designed to replace traditional pre-filled syringes and eliminate psychological barriers by removing the needle from the patient's view.
The different therapies include rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, diabetes, anaphylaxis, other therapies and are administered in various routes such as subcutaneous, intramuscular. These are sold to customers through an online retailer and pharmacy and are implemented in various verticals such as home care settings, hospitals, and clinics, and others.
The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to fuel the growth of the autoinjectors market in the coming years. Chronic diseases are described as illnesses that last a year or longer and necessitate continuing medical attention. Chronic diseases such as heart disease, cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, and diabetes are the world's top causes of mortality and disability.
Auto injection devices are intended for multiple injections of biologics and hormones in patients who require regular dosage for long-term management of medical circumstances such as diabetes and rheumatoid arthritis. For instance, according to the Imperial College London research in 2020, chronic diseases are expected to kill almost 41 million people globally each year, accounting for seven out of ten fatalities. Around 17 million of these fatalities are classified as premature, with people dying substantially younger than predicted on average. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases drives the growth of the autoinjectors market.
The growing technological advancements are shaping the autoinjectors market. Major players operating in the autoinjectors sector are focused on developing technological solutions for autoinjectors to meet the demand for a viscous biologics delivery mechanism.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Autoinjectors Market Characteristics
3. Autoinjectors Market Trends And Strategies
4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Autoinjectors
5. Autoinjectors Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Autoinjectors Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Autoinjectors Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market
6. Autoinjectors Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Autoinjectors Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
- Disposable Autoinjectors
- Reusable Autoinjectors
6.2. Global Autoinjectors Market, Segmentation By Therapy, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
- Rheumatoid Arthritis
- Multiple Sclerosis
- Diabetes
- Anaphylaxis
- Other Therapies
6.3. Global Autoinjectors Market, Segmentation By Route Of Administration, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
- Subcutaneous
- Intramuscular
6.4. Global Autoinjectors Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
- Online Retailer
- Pharmacy
6.5. Global Autoinjectors Market, Segmentation By End User , Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
- Home Care Settings
- Hospitals And Clinics
- Other End Users
7. Autoinjectors Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Autoinjectors Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Autoinjectors Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
Companies Mentioned
- AbbVie
- Mylan
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Amgen
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Johnson & Johnson
- Teva Pharmaceutical
- Merck
- Pfizer
- Bayer
- Biogen
- AstraZeneca
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4wp4ap
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220608005603/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PHARMACEUTICAL HEALTH MEDICAL DEVICES
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 06/08/2022 06:57 AM/DISC: 06/08/2022 06:57 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220608005603/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.