The "Automatic Pill Dispenser Machine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automatic pill dispenser machine market reached a value of US$ 2.79 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 4.51 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.33% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Automatic Pill Dispenser Machine Market Trends:
The rising geriatric population that are more prone to developing chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, diabetes, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease are driving the automatic pill dispensing machine market growth. In line with this, the widespread product adoption by patients suffering from memory loss to provide accurate dosage and reduce the incidences of overdose and dosage skip are augmenting the market growth.
Moreover, the introduction of smart pill dispensers integrated with artificial intelligence (AI) that aids in facial and voice recognition to provide the correct pills to the patients are providing an impetus to the market growth.
Additionally, the increasing product demand to reduce medical errors that lead to lethal side effects, such as unwanted lifetime disability, gastrointestinal issues and skin reactions is positively impacting the market growth.
Other factors, including the implementation of various government initiatives to improve healthcare facilities and the increasing need for self-care and home-based treatments due to hectic lifestyles and busy schedules, are anticipated to drive the market further toward growth.
Key Market Segmentation
Breakup by Type:
- Centralized Automated Dispensing Systems
- Robots and Robotic Automated Dispensing Systems
- Carousels
- Decentralized Automated Dispensing Systems
- Pharmacy-Based Automated Dispensing Systems
- Ward-Based Automated Dispensing Systems
- Automated Unit Dose Dispensing Systems
Breakup by Application:
- Hospital Pharmacy
- Retail Pharmacy
- Home Healthcare
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
5 Global Automatic Pill Dispenser Machine Market
6 Market Breakup by Type
7 Market Breakup by Application
8 Market Breakup by Region
9 SWOT Analysis
10 Value Chain Analysis
11 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12 Price Analysis
13 Competitive Landscape
Companies Mentioned
- Becton Dickinson and Company
- Capsa Healthcare
- Cerner Corporation
- Lifeline Systems Inc. (Royal Philips Electronics)
- McKesson Corporation
- Omnicell Inc.
- ScriptPro LLC
- Talyst LLC (Swisslog Healthcare)
- Yuyama Co. Ltd.
