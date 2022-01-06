DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 6, 2022--
The "Automatic Pill Dispenser Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report predicts the global automatic pill dispenser market to grow with a CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period from 2021-2027.
The report on the global automatic pill dispenser market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The study on automatic pill dispenser market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.
The report on automatic pill dispenser market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global automatic pill dispenser market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global automatic pill dispenser market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
What does this Report Deliver?
- Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the automatic pill dispenser market.
- Complete coverage of all the segments in the automatic pill dispenser market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.
- Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global automatic pill dispenser market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.
- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.
Company Profiles
- McKesson Corporation
- Cerner Corporation
- Becton, Dickinson, and Company
- Capsa Solutions, LLC
- InstyMeds Corporation
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- ARxIUM Inc.
- Hero Health, Inc.
- Talyst, Inc.
- Omnicell Inc.
Report Findings
1) Drivers
- Various advantages of automatic pill dispensers
- Growing adoption of the automated systems across the hospitals, and pharmacies
2) Restraints
- Incidences of errors caused by the automated pill dispenser
3) Opportunities
- Technological advancements in the automated systems
Segment Covered
The global automatic pill dispenser market is segmented on the basis of type, and end user.
The Global Automatic Pill Dispenser Market by Type
- Centralized Automatic Dispenser
- Carousels
- Robotic
- Decentralized Automatic Dispenser
- Ward Based Automatic Dispenser
- Pharmacy Based Automatic Dispenser
- Automatic Unit Dose Dispenser
The Global Automatic Pill Dispenser Market by End User
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Home Care
