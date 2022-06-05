FILE - Technicians lower the Mayflower Autonomous Ship into the water at its launch site on Sept. 14, 2020, for its first outing on water since being built in Turnchapel, Plymouth south west England. The sleek autonomous trimaran docked in Halifax, Nova Scotia on Sunday, June 5, 2022, after more than five weeks crossing the Atlantic Ocean from England, according to tech company IBM, which helped build it.