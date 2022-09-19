DUBLIN, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022--
AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR), a global leader in adaptive, high-performance lidar solutions, today announced that AutoSens has named Continental’s HRL131 long-range lidar sensor, built on AEye’s 4Sight Intelligent Sensing Platform, the Lidar Development of the Year. AutoSens is the world’s leading conference for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), automotive safety systems, and autonomous vehicle technology development. The prestigious AutoSens award recognizes the best lidar sensor, processor, or other innovation that will further autonomous vehicle development. Continental and AEye were also recognized by AutoSens as 20/20 visionaries for their joint development of the HRL131 product.
The HRL131 is on track to be the first high-resolution, solid-state, long-range lidar sensor in the world to enter series production in the automotive market, joining Continental’s automotive grade short-range lidar, the HFL110, which is now in series production.
AEye’s reference architecture and licensing model allows Continental to leverage AEye’s 4Sight lidar platform to design and manufacture the HRL131 for automotive series production. The long-range, high-performance HRL131 is an essential component in Continental’s full stack automotive-grade system for Level 2 to Level 4 automated and autonomous driving applications. The HRL131 complements radar, camera and ultrasonic technologies in Continental’s sensor suite, and enables a reliable and redundant Automated Driving platform that can handle complex, diverse traffic scenarios and adverse weather conditions.
Lidar Development of the Year
AEye and Continental jointly developed the HRL131, a unique high-performance, long-range lidar sensor produced by Continental, and based on AEye’s patented adaptive reference architecture. The HRL131 is a software-definable hardware unit for passenger and commercial vehicles that can dynamically adjusts its scan pattern to the optimal setting for any automated driving application – including highway driving or dense urban environments, and in adverse weather conditions, such as direct sun, night, rain, snow, fog, dust, or smoke. Featuring a range exceeding 500 meters, the HRL131 has the ability to detect vehicles at more than 300 meters and pedestrians at more than 200 meters; the HRL131 is a commercialized product slated for mass production in 2024.
“Together with AEye, we’ve created a groundbreaking product that supports Continental’s goal of Vision Zero: a goal for a future with zero fatalities, zero injuries, and zero crashes,” said Gunnar Juergens, Head of Product Line LiDAR at Continental. “By combining high dynamic spatial resolution with long-range detection and software-definability, the HRL131 long-range lidar sensor can handle the most difficult, dynamic environments for autonomous driving – from high-speed highway scenarios to densely packed urban roads – making it a critical component to enable the future of autonomous mobility.”
“Unlike mechanical lidar scanners, the HRL131 allows vehicle manufacturers to easily optimize the hardware field of view and resolution depending on the use cases,” said Jordan Greene, General Manager of Automotive at AEye. “These customized performance modes enable one sensor to operate in multiple environments under various driving conditions while maintaining optimal size, weight, power, and cost profile. This is revolutionary in the automotive industry and will play a significant role in the advancement of safer, reliable vehicle autonomy.”
20/20 Visionary
This is the second consecutive year that AEye has received a 20/20 Vision Award, bestowed upon engineering leadership that inspires progress throughout the vehicle perception ecosystem. This year’s award recognizes the engineers at AEye and Continental responsible for building the HRL131. The team consists of over 300 Continental and AEye lidar engineers across North America, Mexico, and Europe. The two groups function as a sharp, singular team, with AEye serving as a technology innovation partner in the area of lidar, and Continental serving as the technology system integrator having the system and industrialization expertise needed to produce quality, automotive-grade products, at scale. The two companies have co-located engineers in their Santa Barbara and Dublin, CA, offices, and have integrated testing and validation processes and methodologies.
About AEye
AEye’s unique software-defined lidar solution enables advanced driver-assistance, vehicle autonomy, smart infrastructure, logistics and off-highway applications that save lives and propel the future of transportation and mobility. AEye’s 4Sight™ Intelligent Sensing Platform, with its adaptive sensor-based operating system, focuses on what matters most: delivering faster, more accurate, and reliable information. AEye’s 4Sight™ products, built on this platform, are ideal for dynamic applications which require precise measurement imaging to ensure safety and performance. AEye has a global presence through its offices in Germany, Japan, Korea, and the United States.
About Continental
Continental develops pioneering technologies and services for sustainable and connected mobility of people and their goods. Founded in 1871, the technology company offers safe, efficient, intelligent, and affordable solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation. In 2021, Continental generated sales of €33.8 billion and currently employs more than 190,000 people in 58 countries and markets. On October 8, 2021, the company celebrated its 150th anniversary.
