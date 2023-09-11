ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 11, 2023--
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC. (NYSE: AVB) (the “Company”) announced today that Benjamin W. Schall, the Company’s CEO and President, will participate in a roundtable discussion at the Bank of America Global Real Estate Conference on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at 11:05 A.M. Eastern Time. During this discussion, Mr. Schall may discuss the Company's current operating environment; operating trends; development, redevelopment, disposition and acquisition activity; portfolio strategy and other business and financial matters affecting the Company.
The roundtable discussion will be made available as a webcast and can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.avalonbay.com.
About AvalonBay Communities, Inc.
As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado. More information may be found on the Company’s website at https://www.avalonbay.com.
