ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2021--
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC. (NYSE: AVB), a leading multifamily real estate investment trust, announced today that it has been named to Newsweek’s 2022 list of America’s Most Responsible Companies for the third consecutive year. AvalonBay was ranked #1 among multi-family REITs, #5 in the overall Real Estate & Housing category, and #90 of 500 companies overall. AvalonBay’s position in the top 100 is up 32 spots compared to 2021.
“We are honored to be named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies,” said Timothy J. Naughton, Chairman and CEO of AvalonBay. “Similar to our recent recognition in corporate sustainability by global environmental non-profit CDP and placement on its prestigious ‘A List’ for tackling climate change as well as being named NAREIT’s Leader in the Light Award Winner, Newsweek’s ranking is a direct reflection of our integration of environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments into all facets of our business and reaffirms the dedication to our purpose of creating a better way to live.”
Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies ranking includes companies with headquarters in the United States across 14 different industry subcategories and among the top 2,000 public companies by revenue. Rankings were determined based on publicly available information regarding ESG performance from published Corporate Responsibility Reports, Sustainability Reports, and Corporate Citizenship Reports, in addition to an independent survey of over 11,000 U.S. residents.
Additional details on AvalonBay’s corporate responsibility targets, actions and results can be found in the Company’s annual Corporate Responsibility Report. The 2022 list of America’s Most Responsible Companies can be found here.
About AvalonBay Communities, Inc.
As of September 30, 2021, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 293 apartment communities containing 87,416 apartment homes in 13 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring, and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado. More information may be found on the Company’s website at http://www.avalonbay.com. For additional information on the Company’s ESG efforts, please reference the most recent Corporate Responsibility report or contact Mark Delisi, Vice President of Corporate Responsibility at CR@avalonbay.com.
Copyright © 2021 AvalonBay Communities, Inc. All Rights Reserved
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211209005779/en/
CONTACT: Mark Delisi
Vice President
Corporate Responsibility
AvalonBay Communities, Inc.
703-317-4707
KEYWORD: VIRGINIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER PHILANTHROPY COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY ENVIRONMENT PHILANTHROPY REIT OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE
SOURCE: AvalonBay Communities, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 12/09/2021 04:15 PM/DISC: 12/09/2021 04:16 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211209005779/en