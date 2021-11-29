RALEIGH-DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2021--
Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) today announced today that members of its management team will present at the following investor conferences in December 2021:
- 5th Annual Wells Fargo TMT Summit – December 1 st
- Bank of America Securities 2021 Virtual Leveraged Finance Conference – December 2 nd
- Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference – December 7 th
For more information about these and other events, access the investor page of Avaya’s website https://investors.avaya.com/.
About Avaya
Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and everyday millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA). Avaya is shaping what's next for the future of work, with innovation and partnerships that deliver game-changing business benefits. Our cloud communications solutions and multi-cloud application ecosystem power personalized, intelligent, and effortless customer and employee experiences to help achieve strategic ambitions and desired outcomes. Together, we are committed to help grow your business by delivering Experiences that Matter. Learn more at http://www.avaya.com.
