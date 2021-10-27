RALEIGH-DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2021--
Avaya (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced it has been recognized as one of the Forbes 2021 " World's Best Employers," receiving this coveted distinction for the second consecutive year.
Forbes and Statista Inc., a leading provider of market and consumer data, selected companies for this prestigious recognition based on anonymous independent surveys of 150,000 full-time and part-time workers across several multinational organizations and institutions in more than 58 countries. Participants were asked to rate their employers as well as other employers in their industry on multiple aspects of an employee’s experience such as working conditions, salary, potential for growth, and diversity.
“Avaya is a leader in communications and collaboration technology, but at the core we are really a ‘people company’ that delivers technology,” said Jim Chirico, Avaya President and CEO. “Being acknowledged as one of the world’s best employers affirms the culture we embody, which is built on simplicity, accountability, trust, teamwork and empowerment.”
Avaya has a rich history of reimagining digital communications and collaboration with innovation that is defining the future of work and the customer experience. This innovation is driven by a workforce that is celebrated for the richness of ethnicities, perspectives, experiences, and skills that make up the global Avaya community. Through numerous initiatives, Avaya cultivates an inclusive workplace that values differences in thought, races, ethnicities, and cultures. The company strives to foster continuous learning and growing, ensure equal opportunities, and create a strong sense of belonging for all.
For more information on Avaya’s career openings and to get to know Avaya People and Culture:
- Join our team and help build experiences that matter. Find open positions at careers.avaya.com.
- Learn more about our commitment to Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging.
- Follow us on social media – LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
About Avaya
Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and every day millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA). Avaya is shaping what's next for the future of work, with innovation and partnerships that deliver game-changing business benefits. Our cloud communications solutions and multi-cloud application ecosystem power personalized, intelligent, and effortless customer and employee experiences to help achieve strategic ambitions and desired outcomes. Together, we are committed to help grow your business by delivering Experiences that Matter. Learn more at http://www.avaya.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This document contains certain “forward-looking statements.” All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking” statements for purposes of the U.S. federal and state securities laws. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," “our vision,” "plan," "potential," "preliminary," "predict," "should," "will," or “would” or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond its control. The factors are discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) available at www.sec.gov, and may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The Company cautions you that the list of important factors included in the Company’s SEC filings may not contain all of the material factors that are important to you. In addition, in light of these risks and uncertainties, the matters referred to in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release may not in fact occur. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.
All trademarks identified by ®, TM, or SM are registered marks, trademarks, and service marks, respectively, of Avaya Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
Source: Avaya Newsroom
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211027005261/en/
CONTACT: Media Inquiries:
Alex Alias
KEYWORD: NORTH CAROLINA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TELECOMMUNICATIONS SOFTWARE HUMAN RESOURCES INTERNET DATA MANAGEMENT PROFESSIONAL SERVICES TECHNOLOGY OTHER TECHNOLOGY
SOURCE: Avaya
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 10/27/2021 08:00 AM/DISC: 10/27/2021 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211027005261/en