Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) today announced today that the company will host an Investor Day Meeting both in person and virtually on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, starting at 11am ET. It will be hosted in conjunction with Avaya ENGAGE, the premier event for the future of communications experience and its impact on digital transformation, hosted by Avaya and the International Avaya User Group (IAUG). Members of Avaya’s executive leadership team will host the Investor Meeting, providing updates on Avaya’s business strategy, technology development roadmap, growth opportunities, and updated long-term financial model.
Both in-person and virtual attendees are asked to pre-register for the Investor Meeting at: https://investors.avaya.com/events/default.aspx. Once registered, in-person attendees will receive instructions for attending Avaya ENGAGE and virtual participants will receive instructions how to participate in the approximately three-hour meeting using Avaya Spaces™, the all-in-one video collaboration platform for the digital workplace.
A replay will be available approximately three hours after the conclusion of the live event at https://investors.avaya.com/.
