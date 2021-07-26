PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The average price of a gallon of gasoline in Rhode Island has dropped a penny in the past week, but to continue falling, several factors will need to occur, AAA Northeast said Monday.
The Rhode Island per-gallon average has dropped to $3.03, which, although is 12 cents lower than the national average, is 89 cents higher than that in-state average one year ago.
“For pump prices to push less expensive, OPEC will need to follow through with their production increases, crude will need to sell consistently at lower prices and the market will need to adjust to the potential resurgence of COVID cases,” AAA spokesperson Lloyd Albert said. “If these factors prove true consistently, pump prices could be less expensive in August, though the national average could still be at or above the $3 per gallon mark.”
Rhode Island's average is slightly higher than in Massachusetts, but significantly lower than in Connecticut, according to AAA.