Aviation Capital Group LLC (“ACG”) announced today the closing of a $500 million secured credit facility in support of its Aircraft Financing Solutions (“AFS”) business. The facility was structured by BNP Paribas and Société Générale and includes an accordion option which can be exercised to provide up to $1 billion in total availability. The initial commitment was provided by a syndicate of ACG’s relationship banks, including BNP Paribas, Société Générale, Wells Fargo Bank, Commerzbank, Crédit Industriel et Commercial, and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank.
“ACG is excited to announce the closing of our second AFS credit facility,” said Robert Lewandowski, Managing Director of ACG. “This facility further enhances our ability to support our airline customers with innovative financing solutions to help meet their capital requirements. We sincerely thank BNP Paribas and Société Générale for their leadership in closing this transaction quickly and efficiently, and we are thankful for the support shown by the participating banks as we continue to grow our AFS program.”
About Aviation Capital Group
Aviation Capital Group is one of the world’s premier full-service aircraft asset managers with over 480 owned, managed and committed aircraft as of June 30, 2023, leased to roughly 90 airlines in approximately 45 countries. It was founded in 1989 and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Century Corporation. Follow ACG on LinkedIn, and for more information, visit www.aviationcapitalgroup.com.
