NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 15, 2023--
Aviation Capital Group LLC (“ACG”) announced today the closing of its sale of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 6.375% senior unsecured notes due 2030 (the “Notes”). The Notes are recourse only to ACG and are not guaranteed by ACG’s parent company, any of ACG’s subsidiaries, or any third party. ACG intends to use the net proceeds from the Notes for general corporate purposes, including repayment of outstanding indebtedness and the purchase of commercial aircraft.
“We are pleased to announce the successful closing of our second bond issuance in 2023. Today’s issuance extends our debt maturity profile and illustrates our commitment to efficiently fund the business with prudent asset liability management,” said Matthew Novell, Vice President and Assistant Treasurer of ACG.
About Aviation Capital Group
Aviation Capital Group is one of the world’s premier full-service aircraft asset managers with over 480 owned, managed and committed aircraft as of March 31, 2023, leased to roughly 95 airlines in approximately 45 countries. It was founded in 1989 and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Century Corporation. Follow ACG on LinkedIn, and for more information, visit www.aviationcapitalgroup.com.
