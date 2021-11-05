NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 5, 2021--
Aviation Capital Group LLC (“ACG”), announced today the delivery of one new Airbus A321neo aircraft on long-term lease to Viva Aerobus. This aircraft, powered by Pratt & Whitney engines, is the third and final A321neo aircraft to deliver to Viva Aerobus as part of a sale and leaseback transaction between ACG and the airline.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211105005772/en/
Aviation Capital Group Announces Delivery of One A321neo to Viva Aerobus (Photo: Business Wire)
About Aviation Capital Group
Aviation Capital Group was founded in 1989 and is one of the world’s premier full-service aircraft asset managers with over 400 owned, managed and committed aircraft as of June 30, 2021, which are leased to approximately 85 airlines in approximately 40 countries. ACG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Century Corporation.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211105005772/en/
CONTACT: Gordon Grant
Head of Investor and Media Relations
+ 1 949 219 4664
gordon.grant@aviationcapital.com
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: AIR TRANSPORT AEROSPACE MANUFACTURING
SOURCE: Aviation Capital Group LLC
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 11/05/2021 02:06 PM/DISC: 11/05/2021 02:06 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211105005772/en