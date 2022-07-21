NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022--
Aviation Capital Group LLC (“ACG”) announced today that it has amended and extended its senior unsecured revolving credit facility with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., as administrative agent. Total revolving commitments were increased to approximately $2.4 billion from $2.1 billion, across 21 financial institutions, and the final maturity date of the facility was extended from June 3, 2025 to June 3, 2026.
About Aviation Capital Group
Aviation Capital Group was founded in 1989 and is one of the world’s premier full-service aircraft asset managers with over 450 owned, managed and committed aircraft as of March 31, 2022, which are leased to approximately 85 airlines in approximately 45 countries. ACG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Century Corporation.
