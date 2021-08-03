BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $7 million.
On a per-share basis, the Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 25 cents per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.
The audio and video technology company posted revenue of $94.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $91.3 million.
For the current quarter ending in October, Avid expects its per-share earnings to range from 20 cents to 28 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $94 million to $100 million for the fiscal third quarter.
Avid expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.05 to $1.27 per share, with revenue ranging from $382 million to $402 million.
Avid shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $36.15, more than quadrupling in the last 12 months.
—————
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AVID at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AVID