Avodah, a transformative SaaS company powering artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities that operates healthcare division AvodahMed, announced today the addition of seasoned experts to its executive leadership team: Devin White as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Anthony DiPenti as Senior Vice President of Sales. Dallas Nash II, Ph.D., will transition from his role as Chief Technology Officer to Chief Science Officer. The three highly accomplished executives collectively bring more than four decades of successful track records working in diverse industries including healthcare.
“We’re building a world-class executive team with Devin, Anthony and Dallas, whose broad sets of expertise span diverse startups, businesses and products, domain knowledge and specialty skills, and vast connections are essential to scale Avodah’s next level of growth and innovation,” said Shawn Ring, Avodah’s Founder and CEO. “This move is part of our plan to fuel expansion as we enter a new phase of advancing AI digital remote healthcare services to patients and providers working in primary care and specialty care services.”
As CTO, White will manage technical aspects of Avodah to assure alignment with customer growth targets and oversee technical resources supporting AI developments. White comes to Avodah with significant experience in entrepreneurial and start-up technology environments, including 15 years holding executive leadership positions. Most recently, he was CTO at Enhatch, a medical technology company that developed an end-to-end orthopedics surgery platform powered by AI to solve inefficiencies in workflow.
In the role of Senior Vice President of Sales, DiPenti will lead AvodahMed’s sales and customer partnerships, overseeing the implementation of innovative ideas and strategies in advanced technologies, AI and automation that impact the healthcare value chain. He will focus on new customer acquisitions specific to the physician and health system markets conjointly with Avodah’s senior leaders to ensure business development goals are achieved. Most recently, DiPenti was vice president of sales at ABOUT Healthcare. He is a 30-plus year health IT industry veteran who has worked closely with C-suite leaders at some of the nation’s largest health systems and academic medical centers.
In transitioning to Chief Science Officer from his two years serving as AvodahMed’s CTO, Dr. Nash brings his passion for business development with specialized experience in building early stage companies from the ground up. His new primary responsibility is envisioning and managing the company’s scientific, research and technological operations. Dr. Nash’s 40-year distinguished career includes founding and co-founding multiple technology research, development and service companies in commercial and non-commercial sectors. He conducts research and development on advance machine cognition and machine vision, adaptive deep learning, novel communications methodologies, sensor fusion and various difficult sense-making problems. Dr. Nash is experienced leading innovation in filing and receiving a number of U.S. and international patents that include novel applications for mobile wireless products, deep learning, AI, national language processing, and neural networks.
About Avodah and AvodahMed
Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Avodah’s vision is to connect and unite people with human-centered artificial intelligence (AI) technology in a way that delivers high-value, innovative solutions that effectively impact patient care. AvodahMed’s AI-powered healthcare platform provides remote pre- and post-visit administration, remote patient monitoring and care management services for healthcare providers to deliver a high-quality patient experience. For more information, email pr@avodah.com or visit https://avodahmed.ai/.
