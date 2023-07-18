PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2023--
Avoli, the first, and only, athletic brand dedicated exclusively to the performance needs and aspirations of women and girl volleyball athletes, today announced it has signed NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) deals with three top college volleyball athletes, each of whom will represent the brand by showcasing its volleyball-exclusive footwear, apparel and equipment in 2023. Additionally, each will play a starring role in Avoli’s social media campaigns, brand promotions and events.
The three athletes are:
Harper Murray, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Freshman@harpermurrayy
- Hometown: Ann Arbor, Michigan
- 6’2” Outside Hitter
- Attended the ESPYs for her 2022 Gatorade High School National Player of the Year Award
- 2023 Tom Osborne Citizenship Team
- Won gold medal with the U.S. Girls U19 Team at the 2022 Pan American Cup
- Won “Best Spiker” award at the 2022 Pan American Cup
- Won bronze medal at the 2021 FIVB World Championship
- 2022 Michigan Player of the Year
Ashley Le, University of Virginia Cavaliers, Junior @ashleysamanthale
- Hometown: Plano, Texas
- 5’9” Setter
- 2022 All-ACC Academic Team - Appeared in all 29 matches, including 14 starts, and played in 100 sets
- A leader in assists for the Cavaliers
- 2020 AVCA High School All-America Honorable Mention
- 2020 District Setter of the Year
Reilly Heinrich, University of Texas Longhorns, Junior @reillyheinrich
- Hometown: Georgetown, TX
- 5’6” Libero
- 2021 First Team Academic All-Big 12
- A two-sport athlete in high school (volleyball and track and field).
These signings mark a significant milestone for Avoli, establishing its credibility and commitment to the rapidly expanding landscape of girls’ volleyball, the number one participation team sport for girls in the U.S. As part of the collaboration, Avoli will provide comprehensive support for the athletes, including volleyball footwear, apparel and equipment launching later this month.
“There are so many talented volleyball athletes that reflect the dynamic personality of the sport that it was challenging for us to decide with whom to partner to launch our brand,” said Rick Anguilla, Co-founder, Avoli. “Harper, Ashley and Reilly represent the commitment to the sport we see across school and club teams and we’re thrilled to have them as our first brand ambassadors.”
Avoli was founded in Portland, Oregon by Anguilla and Mark Oleson, former athletic footwear and apparel executives with extensive experience at renowned brands such as adidas, Lululemon, Nike and Under Armour. With a deep understanding of the market, Avoli’s founders and a women-led design team are focused on creating specialized footwear, apparel and equipment tailored to the unique requirements of modern women and girl volleyball players.
In the coming weeks, Avoli will unveil to the marketplace its first product, a made-for-women volleyball shoe.
