Brush Creek Ranch, named among the Top 10 Resorts in the Mountain West in CondéNast Traveler’s 2022 Reader’s Choice Awards, announced today several additions for the 2023 summer season, including new experiences, such as e-bikes, a llama program, and new goat experiences; a new culinary concept, Teppanyaki Garden; and family-friendly updates to its glamping property, French Creek. In addition, Brush Creek Ranch unveiled a full lineup of unique culinary, wine, and wellness events featuring top names in the industry – including wellness guru Sarah Wragge and Iron Chef Jose Garces.
“Each year, we look for ways to elevate the guest experience at Brush Creek Ranch through new experiences, expanded culinary offerings and unique events,” said Mike Williams, Executive Vice President and COO of Brush Creek Ranch. “This summer, we are looking forward to introducing both new and repeat guests to our new family of llamas and providing more opportunities to interact with our guest-favorite goats. We are also thrilled to offer an additional dining option at our new Teppanyaki Garden. And, we have an extremely exciting event schedule with marquee names from the wellness, wine, and culinary worlds.”
New Ranch Activities and Experiences
Brush Creek Ranch provides a vast array of outdoor activities that create lifelong family memories. New activities and experiences for the 2023 summer season include:
- E-Bikes: Brand new Kona Remote 130 bikes strike the harmony between an all-mountain trail bike and a fully capable pedal-assist electric mountain bike, meaning guests will have the opportunity to explore further distances and more challenging terrain. (Inclusive Activity)
- Goat Pasture Walks: Start the morning with a light breakfast at Wyoming’s only Grade-A Goat Dairy Creamery, followed by a leisurely stroll through the pasture with our goats. Walk along our herd of Alpine, Nubian, and Nigerian Dwarf cross goats as they jump, play, and graze on their breakfast. ($200/person)
- Llama Experiences: Brush Creek Ranch has partnered with The 307 Llama Co. to offer unique experiences interacting with llamas via fun, educational family excursions. Guests can partake in year-round educational 101 classes learning and engaging with llamas, or hikes with llamas to stunning mountain locations, using snowshoes in the winter. Summer activities include wade fly-fishing trips and full-day hike picnics, for which the llamas carry all gear and gourmet food and beverages. (Varying A La Carte Costs)
- Legacy Wine Experience - Discover the Legacy Cellar, which holds the best, most prestigious, and rarest wines in the world, such as First Growth Bordeaux, Grand Cru Burgundy, and Cult Napa Cabernet Sauvignon. The name "Legacy" was chosen for this cellar for multiple reasons, including a nod to the founder of Brush Creek Ranch, the late Bruce White. His love and enthusiasm for wine is felt and experienced in this space, and his vision is a privilege to carry on. Our expert Sommelier will guide guests through selections and tastings paired with craft cheeses from the onsite creamery. (A La Carte Pricing Varies by Wine Selections)
New Teppanyaki Garden
Known for its exquisite farm-to-table culinary program, Brush Creek Ranch now offers five dining concepts for guests to enjoy throughout their stay. In addition to the weekly Creekside dinner, Trailhead Lodge, Cheyenne Club at The Farm at Brush Creek, and Pioneer Kitchen- which debuted at the end of last season - a new Teppanyaki Garden opens this season. Perched above the Ranch’s serene Wedding Garden and featuring two tables that seat eight guests each, the Teppanyaki Garden will feature Japanese-infused cuisine with a western spin such as wagyu tastings, Brush Creek Ranch wagyu tartare, fried rice with greenhouse vegetables, seafood, sake, and Brush Creek Spirits. The Teppanyaki Garden will have two seatings per night.
New Family-Friendly Offerings atFrench Creek
French Creek offers a glamping oasis for those looking to connect with nature and embrace tranquility in a remote location. This summer, families and groups staying at French Creek will find more to do together including archery, gun club experiences, Ranger Tours, mountain biking, fly fishing, paintball, rock climbing, horseback riding, weekly yoga, and a la carte activities such as ATV adventures, scenic river floats, private fly fishing, cattle drives, and golf at Old Baldy Club. In addition, French Creek now has its own Lil’ Wranglers program that offers dynamic and educational activities for youngsters.
Special Events & Hosted Weekends
An exciting mix of special events will take place at Brush Creek Ranch this year. Perhaps the most anticipated is the Ranch’s iconic annual July 4 th Independence Week Celebration. Taking place July 2-9, this Wild West Week includes the Annual Independence Day Fair & Rodeo featuring bull riding, saddle broncs, team roping, barrel racing, carnival games, and more; live entertainment including dueling pianos and music by Burn it Blue; a Cow Lot Hat Experience with custom fittings, bands, and branding; “Fire in the Sky” 4 th of July fireworks show; Stars & Stripes Creekside Cookout; and the headliner of the week, a concert featuring chart-topping country singer-songwriter John King.
In addition, the Ranch has curated an enviable lineup of events featuring top chefs, winemakers and wellness experts from across the country. Happening June 14-18 is the Sarah Wragge Wellness Retreat featuring Certified Holistic Health and Functional Nutrition Coach Sarah Wragge, named the #1 nutritionist for a busy lifestyle by New York Magazine. Sarah and her team will guide Ranch guests through the powerful connection between nutrition and well-being and provide personalized workout plans and nutrition routines.
Visiting July 20-23 is Celebrity Guest Chef Jose Garces. Iron Chef and James Beard Award-winner, as well as one of the latest contestants in Guy Fieri’s Tournament of Champions on Food Network, Chef Jose Garces is known as a leading culinary authority of Spanish and Latin-American food. A mutual passion for locally sourced ingredients and healthy eating has brought upon a partnership with Brush Creek Ranch where Chef Garces will take guests on a culinary journey utilizing ranch-raised and sourced ingredients to create unforgettable meals and moments.
Additional Summer 2023 events:
- July 12 and November 22 – Bordeaux & Boards Wine & Charcuterie Experience
- July 21, 28, and August 22 – Bird Banding Experiences
- August 3-6, Relais & Chateaux Chef Swap with Aspen’s The Little Nell at Magee Homestead
- August 5-8, Dalla Valle Vineyards Wine Weekend
- August 13-16, Vérité Wine Weekend
- August 18-21, Ghost Horse Wine Weekend with NetJets
Winemaker Weekends will include wine tastings, seminars and wine pairing dinners at the Cheyenne Club.
All packages at Brush Creek Ranch are all-inclusive of luxury accommodations; an elite collection of Ranch adventures including gear, guides, and instruction; and inspired dining experiences, including select wine, spirits, and beers. Standard pricing begins at $1,550 per person, per night, based on double occupancy and type of accommodations. Guests also receive a complimentary night when staying four or more nights. Pricing is exclusive of spa treatments, private lessons, a la carte excursions, select special menu offerings at The Farm at Brush Creek, and reserve beverages. A 29.95% Ranch Fee applies, inclusive of all gratuities and applicable taxes.
For more information about the 2023 season, visit www.brushcreekranch.com.
About Brush Creek Ranch
The award-winning Brush Creek Ranch is a grand western destination offering an ultra-private collection of three historic guest ranches set on a 30,000-acre working cattle ranch amid rolling hills, verdant river valleys, lush forests and majestic rock formations outside of Saratoga in south central Wyoming's North Platte River Valley. A Preferred Hotels & Resorts LEGEND® destination and Exclusive Resorts and Virtuoso Preferred property, the Lodge & Spa at Brush Creek Ranch appeals uniquely to family vacations while still offering true luxury. Magee Homestead, a Relais & Châteaux property and Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Hotel, offers an adults-only escape highly sought after for romantic couples getaways, wellness retreats, and buyouts for groups and family vacations. French Creek, an ORVIS Dual-Endorsed Fly Fishing and Wing Shooting Lodge, offers a secluded and serene creekside location ideal for glamping, nature-based getaways, fishing, and hunting. Elevating the Ranch’s offerings are epicurean adventures at The Farm at Brush Creek and Green Mountain private ski area. Offering an unsurpassed, all-inclusive luxury dude ranch adventure experience, the Brush Creek Ranch provides a genuine Western spirit of hospitality and a vast array of outdoor activities that, coupled with an inspiring landscape and a dedication to sustainable ranching, come together to create a new icon in international luxury resort destinations. For more information about Brush Creek Ranch or to inquire about rates call (307) 327-5284, email guestservices@brushcreekranch.com or visit www.brushcreekranch.com or on Facebook and Instagram.
