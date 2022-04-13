SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 13, 2022--
Cleopatra Ink is celebrating the Grand Opening of their new luxury studio in the gem of Santa Monica. The public, artists, and influencers were invited to celebrate this occasion and experience the event of tattoos & piercings. The event took place from 4 pm and 8 pm, with over ten famous influencers and celebrities attending the grand opening. Guests were greeted in a friendly social environment with fresh food, a live DJ performance, and special discounts on Tattoos and Piercings.
Award-Winning Tattoo And Piercing Company Cleopatra Ink Opens Their First US Studio in Santa Monica, CA (Photo: Business Wire)
"We are excited for the opportunity to grow worldwide while also expanding in the United States. We started in a single studio, now the largest tattoo company worldwide. We plan to bring other locations to cities such as Las Vegas, Miami, San Francisco, and New York. The goal is to have at least five Cleopatra Ink locations in LA alone. With more locations in the U.S. and Canada," said the founder Halil İbrahim Karadere.
A franchise studio owner Alihan Dogan added, "Cleopatra Ink operates with the belief that tattoos are a permanent embodiment of your passions, beliefs, and loved ones. We built a family-friendly environment where people could feel welcome and accepted."
Our luxurious studio features a dream team of artists from Europe and local and featured talents from the United States. Founded in 2014, Cleopatra Ink is an award-winning tattoo and piercing studio based in Turkey.
Cleopatra Ink, the world's most prominent tattoo and piercings studio franchise with over 66 studios in 10 different countries, prides itself on the variety of styles Cleopatra Ink artists offer. The tattoo studio is now home to 7 tattoo artists offering everything from traditional designs, realism, illustration, and watercolor. Cleopatra Ink Tattoo and Piercing Studio will bring to life any visions you desire. There's an artist for everyone here at Cleopatra Ink Tattoo and Piercings that will leave you with a piece of art and not just a regular tattoo. Cleopatra Ink has become the pioneer brand in the tattoo industry with its unique client-oriented business model. The brand offers complimentary design consultation services and the best quality art for its clients. Cleopatra Ink revolutionized the industry with its modern and luxurious studios, award-winning artists, health and hygiene standards, and aftercare services.
