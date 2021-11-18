CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2021--
Axcella Therapeutics (Nasdaq: AXLA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new approach to treat complex diseases using multi-targeted endogenous metabolic modulator (EMM) compositions, today announced that management will be participating in the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference.
A fireside chat from the conference will be made available beginning Monday, November 22 at 10 a.m. ET on the “Investors & News” section of the company’s website, www.axcellatx.com, and will be archived for approximately 90 days.
Internet Posting of Information
Axcella uses its website, www.axcellatx.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included on the company’s website in the “Investors & News” section. Accordingly, investors should monitor this portion of the company’s website, in addition to its press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.
About Axcella Therapeutics (Nasdaq: AXLA)
Axcella is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new approach to treat complex diseases using endogenous metabolic modulator (EMM) compositions. The company’s product candidates are comprised of EMMs and derivatives that are engineered in distinct combinations and ratios to restore cellular homeostasis in multiple key biological pathways and improve cellular energetic efficiency. Axcella’s pipeline includes lead therapeutic candidates in Phase 2 development for the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy (OHE) recurrence, the treatment of Long COVID, and the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company’s unique model allows for the evaluation of its EMM compositions through non-IND clinical studies or IND clinical trials. For more information, please visit www.axcellatx.com.
