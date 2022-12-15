Axelera AI Announces Metis AI Platform

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022--
European artificial intelligence (AI) startup Axelera AI announced today its Metis AI Platform, encompassing the Metis TM AI Processing Unit (AIPU) chip and the Voyager TM SDK software stack – available as cards, boards, and vision systems – to accelerate computer vision processing at the edge .
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221213005651/en/
About the Axelera AI Metis AI platform. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Metis AI Platform redefines affordability for Edge AI solutions without compromising on performance and is the first product in the market to offer hundreds of TeraOPS (TOPs) compute performance at an edge price-point. The products will be available in different form factors: an Edge M.2 acceleration card, offering up to 214 TOPs priced from $149, corresponding to only $0.70 per TOPs, as well as a PCIe card delivering up to 856 TOPs, powered by four Metis AIPUs. Separately, Axelera AI is working with partners to develop system ready solutions.
Axelera’s Metis AIPU delivers an unprecedented peak performance of 214 TOPs with an energy efficiency of 15 TOPs/W at INT8, thanks to a novel Digital In-Memory Computing (D-IMC) engine. FP32 iso-accuracy is achieved without the need to retrain the neural network models.
The software stack, Voyager SDK, includes an integrated compiler, a runtime stack and powerful optimization tools that enable customers to import their own models delivering class-leading performance on the Metis AI platform. Application templates speed up development, with customers able to choose from Axelera’s carefully curated Model Zoo.
Axelera AI opens the Early Access Program a unique collaboration opportunity for leading companies to co-design real-world Edge AI solutions based on the Metis AI platform. The Metis AI platform will be available for selected customers in early 2023. For more information, visit www.axelera.ai.
About Axelera AI
Axelera AI is designing the world’s most powerful and advanced solutions for AI at the edge. Its game-changing Metis TM AI platform – a holistic hardware and software solution for AI interference at the edge – enables computer vision applications to become more accessible, powerful and user friendly than ever before. Headquartered in the AI Innovation Center of the High Tech Campus in Eindhoven, Axelera AI has R&D offices in Belgium, Switzerland, Italy and the UK, with 100 employees in 11 countries. Its team of experts in AI software and hardware hail from top AI firms and Fortune 500 companies. Visit the Axelera AI website for more information.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221213005651/en/
Merlijn Linschooten,press@axelera.ai
KEYWORD: NETHERLANDS EUROPE
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: NETWORKS HARDWARE TECHNOLOGY ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE SOFTWARE
SOURCE: Axelera AI
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 12/15/2022 06:20 AM/DISC: 12/15/2022 06:22 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221213005651/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.