Axion BioSystems Acquires Live-Cell Imaging Innovator CytoSMART Technologies.

Axion BioSystems, a leading life sciences tools company focused on advanced live-cell assay systems, announces the acquisition of the Netherlands-based CytoSMART Technologies—an innovator in kinetic live-cell imaging analysis. The collaboration positions Axion for significant expansion in the fields of stem cell research, immuno-oncology, cell-based therapies, and drug discovery.
“Since Axion BioSystems’ inception, our focus has been on developing user-centric products that accelerate scientific discovery, with the specific goal of building innovative systems that monitor cellular activity without disturbing the underlying biology. The Maestro, our flagship bioelectronic assay (BEA) platform, has transformed neurological disease research over the past 14 years. Likewise, our most recent addition to the BEA portfolio is doing the same in groundbreaking fields like immunotherapy,” said Tom O’Brien, President & CEO of Axion BioSystems. “In CytoSMART, we found a company with technology complementary to our own, as well as a partner with the same fundamental objective—to provide customers with high-quality instruments and powerful software that rapidly advance live-cell research and cell therapy development. We welcome the entire CytoSMART team, and we are excited to add their expertise to our own.”
Noninvasively studying the real-time biology of live cells allows scientists to obtain a more complete understanding of the complex processes underpinning health and disease. In their respective arenas, both Axion and CytoSMART have focused on the development of next-generation analysis tools for use in pharmaceutical, academic, and biotechnology research. Along with Axion’s recent acquisition of UK-based printed electronics manufacturer M-Solv Manufacturing Limited, this latest product portfolio expands the company’s offerings and opportunities in a rapidly growing life sciences tools market.
According to Joffry Maltha, CEO of CytoSMART, the mutually beneficial partnership is a natural fit. “Axion’s overall mission and corporate culture align with our efforts to provide scientists around the world with high-quality, easy-to-use products to advance their research goals. With Axion’s resources and experience, we look forward to accelerating our market growth and product innovation.”
About Axion BioSystems
Axion BioSystems is a leading life sciences tools company focused on innovative live-cell assays used to study the function of cells in vitro for drug discovery and disease modeling. The team at Axion BioSystems is dedicated to continuing the advancement of new technologies that accelerate research and further the understanding of biological complexity outside of the body. Axion BioSystems is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, and has offices worldwide. Axion has more than 90 employees across its current locations. www.axionbiosystems.com
About CytoSMART
CytoSMART Technologies is a specialist in the development and manufacturing of live-cell imaging systems for life science laboratories. The company was founded in 2012 by a team of biologists and engineers who were convinced that a new generation of miniaturized microscopes, powered by artificial intelligence for image analysis, would allow biologists to make discoveries more efficiently and at scale. In 2018, CytoSMART was selected by Microsoft for its prestigious ScaleUp program. CytoSMART’s microscopy solutions are used in research laboratories worldwide. CytoSMART Technologies is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, and has more than 50 employees. www.cytosmart.com
